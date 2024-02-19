The representative of the Haupt Racing Team was the author of a great performance, followed by the debutant Kwanda Mokoena with whom he shared the Mercedes AMG GT3.

RACE 1

As the sun began to set on a warm Spanish Saturday afternoon, Wiebelhaus put in an effortless performance to take his third victory in four races in the GTWS. With his Mercedes-HRT he ran away, starting very well from Pole and quickly built up an advantage over Nicki Thiim, guest with the Lamborghini Huracan of SSR Performance. At the end of the 30 minute race, Wiebelhaus had a margin of 4″116.

“It was a good race, quite fun – he declared – I like the track and also the car, which was perfectly set up, so it was a real pleasure. The plan was to create a gap and stay in front of the Lamborghini first to start overtaking the others. Nicki is a good reference, a very experienced and fast guy, so it was a pleasure to compete against him.”

Thiim was impressed: the Dane made a single appearance in the GTWS in preparation for his next season with Lamborghini in the DTM: “The credit goes to the winner. He's a fast guy, I hope he has a good future. It was a good preparation, I learned a lot about the car. Thanks for having us, really good preparation for our season.”

But the battle for the last place on the podium was much more heated. Mokoena, in the second Mercedes-HRT, had to face the threat of Team Joos by Twin Busch driver Michael Kapfinger throughout the race, whose green and blue Porsche 992 GT3 R tried to pass throughout the race.

But the white Mercedes was not intimidated and Mokoena scored an applause-worthy debut: “It was a bit of a complicated race. It seemed to me that we had the right pace, but we just need to fine-tune the car. But overall I must be very happy. A podium in our first race, I couldn't ask for more.”

Hubert Darmetko took ninth place overall in the PTT Racing Porsche Cup, while Petros Makris was the better of the two Ferrari Challenge drivers.

RACE 2

On Sunday, Wiebelhaus completed the sprint race double with an easy victory from Pole without breaking a sweat in front of the large Valencia crowd. “It was a very good race, I could manage the pace, the car was fantastic; I could push hard and it was a lot of fun. The atmosphere was fantastic.”

There was a heartbreak for Mokoena, who started on the front row and held second position despite the pressure from Kapfinger's Porsche. On the last lap, he lost the Mercedes at turn 4 and spun into the tire wall.

Team principal Hubert Haupt immediately ruled out a driver error: “Everything was going perfectly, we managed to take a double and maintain 2nd place until the last lap. Unfortunately we had a brake caliper failure. As soon as we entered when cornering he only had the rear brakes and the rear axle locked up.”

Kapfinger should have inherited second place. But two penalties for violating track limits for a total of 10″ dropped him to third place, promoting Thiim to another second place from fourth.

Jonas Karklys with the Juta Racing Audi resisted Martin Kaczmarski's Mercedes to finish 4th, while Kenneth Heyer completed the Top6 for SR Motorsport.

RACE 3

Wiebelhaus had no choice but to repeat himself in the 55' endurance race, and so he did, driving alone to complete his perfect weekend. The 17-year-old belied his age with mature riding, making a clean start, completing the stop without any problems and leading teammate Mokoena to the checkered flag with an impressive lead of 23.984s. No wonder the his mentor, the two-time Le Mans winner Manuel Reuter, was smiling.

“My best weekend so far in the GT3 class – declared a satisfied Wiebelhaus – The car was fantastic, I could push every lap to the limit. A nice AMG, it makes driving really fun.”

Mokoena's second place made up for the disappointment of Race 2, but he had to struggle a lot in the early stages. Kapfinger was pushing to pass Joos' Porsche, until a mistake on lap 13 sent him back.

“I tried to overtake the Mercedes and drive at my own pace. It was very difficult with the cold tires at the start, but I did my best and with the dirty air of the Mercedes it wasn't possible. At turn 7 I had a “Close contact, he braked very early and I didn't understand what was happening. Then I moved to the right, there was dirt on the outside of the corner, the car was understeering and I did a little spin on the gravel,” he explained.

Kapfinger did well to recover, then handed the car over to Michael Joos for the second stint and the two completed the podium.

SR Motorsport's Mo Härtling and Heyer finished fourth in their Mercedes, while Juta Racing's two Audis finished fifth and sixth. Mateusz Lisowski (PTT Racing) won the Porsche Cup Class with ninth place overall, while Frank Kewitz and Kevin Mirocha took the Ferrari Challenge category with the 488 of JVO Racing.