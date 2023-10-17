The Zandvoort weekend represented the right conclusion for one spectacular season of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint: three drivers’ titles played down to the last race on a difficult but fun track and with uncertain weather conditions. Race 2 saw the #40 Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo2 triumph again Mattia Drudi and Ricardo Feller , who celebrated the title in the best possible way in a race with variable weather. It’s a shame not to have seen the fight to the end with the direct rivals: the Mercedes #88 by Timur Boguslavskiy and Raffaele Marciello was ousted by a contact with Lorenzo Patrese’s Audi , author of an error in the first lap. Also a great protagonist in race 2 BMW M4 #46 of Maxime Martin and Valentino Rossi, who after the podium in race 1 started from pole but was relegated to seventh due to the difficult conditions.

The race

—

As in race 1, the second challenge also starts with two laps of formation to allow the drivers to test the difficult conditions. The track, however, is dry and everyone is on slick tyres: the start starts from pole BMW M4 #46 by Maxime Martin, third in qualifying but promoted after penalties to the first two. While the Belgian starts well from the front, the focus is entirely on the challenge for the championship between the Timur Boguslavskiy’s Mercedes #88 and Mattia Drudi’s Audi #40, eighth and ninth. Unfortunately, the dispute ends after a few turns: Lorenzo PatreseDrudi’s teammate and protagonist of the Silver class on Tresor Attempto’s Audi #99, he misses the braking point on turn 11, cut inside the curb e hits Boguslavskiy’s car sending him into a spin. The Russian’s Mercedes was then hit by an Audi and a Honda: the damage suffered forced the crew to retire, putting an end to Raffaele Marciello’s hat-trick dream. Patrese turns around on the same lap and ends up in the sand, also throwing away his chance to win the Silver class title. Thus the safety car intervenes, while Martin in the lead precedes the #77 Silver class Mercedes driven by Frank Bird and the #30 Gold category BMW of Calan Williams. After the restart the rain suddenly falls on the Dutch track: the drivers row to keep the cars on the track and try to wait for the start of the driver change window before returning and changing the tyres. One thinks of helping them Full Course Yellow due to the exit of an Audi, which remains in force for the entire duration of the pits. Upon returning, the BMW #30 with Krutten at the wheel is first, due to a long precedent by Martin and Bird. Valentino Rossi returns second, followed by Ricardo Feller in the already champion Audi #40. The Swiss is unleashed on the restart in the wet and burns first Rossi and then Krutten, running away towards the second consecutive victory. The Doctor is in a bit of trouble on the slippery track and gives in to teammate Dries Vanthoor in the #32, before completing a long one which makes him relegated to seventh. In front of, Vanthoor overtakes Krutten and finishes second. At the foot of the podium the Vsr Lamborghini #60 driven by Mapelli and Caldarelli.