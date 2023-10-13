Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy put Mercedes in the lead at the end of the Pre-Qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe, taking place in Zandvoort for the last stage of the 2023 Sprint Cup.

The leaders of the SRO series stand out right at the end thanks to the improvement of ‘Lello’ at the wheel of the AMG #88 in 1’43″625, on a track still getting wet with the rain which returned to the area at lunchtime Dutch Riviera, this time without however incurring interruptions along the 80′ of activity.

The Akkodis ASP Team pair precedes the Lamborghini #60 of Caldarelli/Mapelli (VSR) by 0″409 after the Abruzzo driver managed to complete a series of excellent laps, improving himself by slowly climbing the PRO ranking.

Third is the Mercedes #77 of HRT which takes the lead in the Silver Cup Class, putting behind the Audi #40 of Tresor Orange 1 of the Drudi/Feller duo and the BMW #46 of WRT in the hands of Maxime Martin and Valentino Rossi, best of the M4 GT3 in action.

Among the top 12 there are as many as six other Audis, with the #12 of Comtoyou Racing sixth, its sisters #11 eighth (the best of the morning’s Free Practice) and #21 tenth (first in the Gold Cup), and the #99 of Tresor Attempto ninth thanks to Alex Aka and Lorenzo Patrese, second in the Silver Class.

#60 VSR, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli Photo by: SRO

The excellent Porsche #44 of CLRT with Guven/Heinrich also placed in the Top 10, confirming its competitiveness after the good performance in the Free Practice.

The Ferrari 296s of Emil Frey Racing dropped to 14th and 15th place, with the #69 of Costa/Vermeulen ahead of the #14 of Altoè/Lappalainen.

Ferrari is third in the Silver Cup with Marinangeli/Hudspeth (#71 AF Corse) placing behind the Honda #28 of Nova Race (Guidetti/Moncini).

To complete the Gold Cup discussion, the Audi #26 of Saintéloc finished second ahead of the BMW #30 of Team WRT, with the Audi #9 of Boutsen VDS of Panis/Di Folco fourth.

Qualifying 1 is scheduled for Saturday at 9.35am which will determine the starting grid for Race 1, scheduled for 2.00pm.