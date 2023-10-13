It’s an Audi Sport hat-trick at the end of the Free Practice that the GT World Challenge drivers have just finished in Zandvoort, where the last Sprint Cup event of the season is being staged.

The weather this morning in Holland was not kind and the rain messed up the plans a bit, especially at the beginning of the 80′ available to the protagonists of the SRO Motorsports Group series, who were instead able to push towards the end and improve their times on the drying asphalt.

Already on display at the start of the works, the R8 LMS GT3 EVO2s occupied the virtual podium, with the #11 of Comtoyou Racing leading in 1’34″937, preceding the #9 of Boutsen VDS by 0″388, first in the Gold Cup Class with the #21 of Comtoyou Racing behind.

The Ferrari #69 of Emil Frey Racing did well, placing fourth, after overtaking the Porsche #44 that CLRT entered among the PROs at the last moment.

The WRT BMWs initially suffered, then Maxime Martin placed the #46 shared with Valentino Rossi in sixth, almost +0″8 from the top, pulling the #32 of Weerts/Vanthoor behind him.

Eighth place for the Audi #10 of Boutsen VDS, third in the Gold Cup, capable of putting behind the #40 of Tresor Orange 1 driven by Drudi/Feller, competing for the title, the Ferrari #14 of Emil Frey Racing and the #88 Mercedes of Marciello/Boguslavskiy (Akkodis-ASP), as well as the #12 Audi of Comtoyou Racing.

Audi also takes the lead in the Silver Cup with the #99 of Tresor Attempto Racing driven by Aka/Patrese, 13th overall and ahead of the #77 Mercedes of HRT and the #163 Lamborghini of VSR where Marcus Paverud is joined by Maximilian Paul for the occasion.

The session saw two interruptions: the first about halfway when the rookie Harley Haughton made a mistake in turn 13 and got stuck with the Lamborghini #18 of GSM AB1, while in the final Alex Frassineti at the wheel of the Honda #68 of GSM AB1 also made a mistake. Nova Race in the same variant.

The Pre-Qualifying sessions are scheduled at 3.20pm, again over a distance of 1h20′.