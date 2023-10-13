It’s an Audi Sport hat-trick at the end of the Free Practice that the GT World Challenge drivers have just finished in Zandvoort, where the last Sprint Cup event of the season is being staged.
The weather this morning in Holland was not kind and the rain messed up the plans a bit, especially at the beginning of the 80′ available to the protagonists of the SRO Motorsports Group series, who were instead able to push towards the end and improve their times on the drying asphalt.
Already on display at the start of the works, the R8 LMS GT3 EVO2s occupied the virtual podium, with the #11 of Comtoyou Racing leading in 1’34″937, preceding the #9 of Boutsen VDS by 0″388, first in the Gold Cup Class with the #21 of Comtoyou Racing behind.
The Ferrari #69 of Emil Frey Racing did well, placing fourth, after overtaking the Porsche #44 that CLRT entered among the PROs at the last moment.
The WRT BMWs initially suffered, then Maxime Martin placed the #46 shared with Valentino Rossi in sixth, almost +0″8 from the top, pulling the #32 of Weerts/Vanthoor behind him.
Eighth place for the Audi #10 of Boutsen VDS, third in the Gold Cup, capable of putting behind the #40 of Tresor Orange 1 driven by Drudi/Feller, competing for the title, the Ferrari #14 of Emil Frey Racing and the #88 Mercedes of Marciello/Boguslavskiy (Akkodis-ASP), as well as the #12 Audi of Comtoyou Racing.
Audi also takes the lead in the Silver Cup with the #99 of Tresor Attempto Racing driven by Aka/Patrese, 13th overall and ahead of the #77 Mercedes of HRT and the #163 Lamborghini of VSR where Marcus Paverud is joined by Maximilian Paul for the occasion.
The session saw two interruptions: the first about halfway when the rookie Harley Haughton made a mistake in turn 13 and got stuck with the Lamborghini #18 of GSM AB1, while in the final Alex Frassineti at the wheel of the Honda #68 of GSM AB1 also made a mistake. Nova Race in the same variant.
The Pre-Qualifying sessions are scheduled at 3.20pm, again over a distance of 1h20′.
|Pos
|#
|Class
|Pilots
|Team
|Car
|Time
|Detachment
|1
|11
|Pro Cup
|Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:34.937
|2
|9
|Gold Cup
|Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:35.325
|0.388
|3
|21
|Gold Cup
|Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:35.524
|0.587
|4
|69
|Pro Cup
|Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:35.529
|0.592
|5
|44
|Pro Cup
|Laurin Heinrich, Ayhancan Güven
|CLRT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:35.682
|0.745
|6
|46
|Pro Cup
|Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:35.726
|0.789
|7
|32
|Pro Cup
|Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:35.815
|0.878
|8
|10
|Gold Cup
|Cesar Gazeau, Adam Eteki
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:35.919
|0.982
|9
|40
|Pro Cup
|Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi
|Tresor Orange 1
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:36,000
|1,063
|10
|14
|Pro Cup
|Konsta Lappalainen, Giacomo Altoe
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:36.109
|1,172
|11
|88
|Pro Cup
|Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:36.112
|1,175
|12
|12
|Pro Cup
|Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:36.125
|1,188
|13
|99
|Silver Cup
|Alex Aka, Lorenzo Patrese
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:36.526
|1,589
|14
|30
|Gold Cup
|Niklas Krütten, Calan Williams
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:36.583
|1,646
|15
|54
|Pro Cup
|Christian Engelhart, Adrien De Leener
|Dynamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:36.595
|1,658
|16
|77
|Silver Cup
|Jordan Love, Frank Bird
|Haupt Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:36.789
|1,852
|17
|112
|Gold Cup
|Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski
|JP Motorsports
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:36.820
|1,883
|18
|159
|Pro Cup
|Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:37.024
|2,087
|19
|27
|Pro Cup
|Gregoire Demoustier, Christopher Mies
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:37.218
|2,281
|20
|25
|Pro Cup
|Patric Niederhauser, Erwan Bastard
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:37.248
|2,311
|21
|31
|Pro Cup
|Thomas Neubauer, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:37.250
|2,313
|22
|111
|Pro Cup
|Christian Klien, Dean Macdonald
|JP Motorsports
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:37.339
|2,402
|23
|60
|Pro Cup
|Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli
|VSR
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:37.440
|2,503
|24
|26
|Gold Cup
|Simon Gachet, Paul Evrard
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:37.475
|2,538
|25
|163
|Silver Cup
|Marcus Paverud, Maximilian Paul
|VSR
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:37.488
|2,551
|26
|71
|Silver Cup
|Nicola Marinangeli, Sean Hudspeth
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:37.778
|2,841
|27
|68
|Silver Cup
|Erwin Zanotti, Alex Frassineti
|Nova Race
|Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2
|1:37.819
|2,882
|28
|90
|Silver Cup
|Jesse Salmenautio, Ezequiel Perez Companc
|Madpanda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:38.015
|3,078
|29
|28
|Silver Cup
|Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini
|Nova Race
|Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2
|1:38.653
|3,716
|30
|18
|Silver Cup
|Paul Meijer, Harley Haughton
|GSM AB1 GT3 Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|1:41.466
|6,529
#GTWC #Zandvoort #Free #Practice #Audi #ahead #Ferrari