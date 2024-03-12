Racing Team Turkey is ready to face a brand new challenge in the GT World Challenge Europe by fielding a Ferrari in collaboration with AF Corse.

The Turkish team, after the adventures gained between GTs and prototypes in international championships such as WEC and ELMS, this time will try to attack the Gold Cup Class in the Sprint races of the SRO Motorsports Group series.

The 296 GT3 entered with the #51 will be driven by the team leader, Salih Yoluç, together with an expert driver of the caliber of Charlie Eastwood, with whom he has already had the opportunity to collaborate driving Aston Martins.

#51 Racing Team Turkey AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3: Salih Yoluç, Charlie Eastwood Photo by: AF Corse

The announcement of this unprecedented collaboration also led to the presentation of the livery chosen for Ferrari, with the dark red that has characterized Racing Team Turkey's programs for years combined with some darker inserts along the bodywork.

Also new are the white rims, a color that also appears in two bands on the nose and splitter, and on the entire rear wing.

AF Corse has also entered a second 296 in the Sprint Cup with the #52, while for the Endurance Cup we remind you that the official drivers of Maranello Rovera/Pier Guidi/Rigon will be there first and foremost together with Vidales/Abril/Neubauer and Bertolini/J .Machiels/L.Machiels.