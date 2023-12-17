Having started the collaboration with Aston Martin Racing, Walkenhorst Motorsport is starting to organize itself for the 2024 season which will see it involved in the GT World Challenge Europe.

The German team has in fact outlined the lineup of the Vatange GT3 Evo that it will field in the Bronze Cup Class in the Endurance events of the SRO Motorsports Group series.

Driving the car of the English brand will be Tim Creswick, a 39-year-old Englishman with experience in British GT and Le Mans Cup, the very young Dutchman Mex Jansen, 17 years old and with considerable room for growth, and the 25-year-old Ben Green who already knows the team .

“I'm really excited to be racing with Walkenhorst in 2024, the GTWC is a great stage and the move to Aston Martin, both for myself and the team, comes at a fantastic time, with the introduction of the new car,” says Creswick.

“I already had the opportunity to drive it a few weeks ago and I am convinced that with Ben, Mex and the team we will have a truly competitive package.”

Jansen is equally full of expectations: “I can't wait to kick off the season with Walkenhorst and the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3. This is an amazing opportunity for Ben, Tim and me to demonstrate our racing skills on the circuits most challenging in Europe”.

“I know we will compete on a strong grid, but our objectives are clear: to aim for victory and get on the podium as many times as possible. I am confident that we can make this season a great success!”

I also load Green: “I'm really happy to start a new chapter in my career with Walkenhorst and Aston Martin. It was a pleasure to race with the team in the last GTWC race this season and I'm sure that with the new Vantage GT3 we will have a great package competitive for 2024”.

“I look forward to driving with Tim and Mex, who have both demonstrated their speed in their respective categories. A big thank you goes to everyone who put this program together, especially Ban Motorsports. I appreciate the trust and will give the maximum next season!”.

Niclas Königbauer, DG of Walkenhorst Motorsport, comments: “Tim, Mex and Ben can't wait to debut with the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and the entire team is already ready to go for the 2024 season. Together, we look forward to time to inaugurate the season and, of course, to collaborate with AMR.”