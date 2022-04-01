“Valentino is someone who wants to be successful in what he is doing. He knows he is facing a huge challenge, but he is up to it.” Word of Vincent Vosse, boss of the WRT team who this weekend will face the first 2022 season outing of GT World Challenge Europe Endurance and will make his debut for the multiple world champion of the MotoGP championship Valentino Rossi.

The Tavullia champion, who has now officially become a GT driver with Audi, was the subject of an interview in which Vosse explained what kind of person he found in Valentino, but also his expectations for the season, his approach to the new category and to team members. The photograph taken by Vosse reveals a professional Rossi – and on this, honestly, there were very few doubts – but also of an extremely humble person, eager to learn and to make himself available to the team to achieve his own goals, but also those of his team.

“The arrival of Valentino in our team has increased our fans. We have earned about 30,000 from all over the world and it is great news. We all know that he is a superstar, we know him from the 26 years he did in the world championship. He is an easy-going and humble guy. He is already very well integrated into the team. “

“He is a very curious person, he wants to know everything. He is very passionate about motorsport and knows it very well. He also knows the history of our sport. The integration into the team went very well and, as I said, he is a boy. very humble. He gets along well with everyone, especially his teammates. “

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 GT3 LMS Evo: Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

Vosse also drew up Rossi’s possible goals during his first full season on 4 wheels in motorsport. They are realistic goals, without aiming too high. But it is clear how the WRT team found itself in front of a professional driver from all points of view, despite being at the debut of the category.

“The realistic goal for this season is to aim for some podiums. The rest will come naturally. Anything extra that comes would be a bonus, but the podium is already a big enough goal. I think Valentino is taking this category seriously. He is trying really to get serious. “

“Valentino is not a normal rookie, he does not start from scratch. He has a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge. He will face the pressure. He is not a 17 year old guy who comes from karting or Formula 4. He already has a lot of experience. We shouldn’t expect it. too much because it is his first season of his life on 4 wheels, there is a learning curve to be made. There will probably be mistakes here and there. There will also be tracks that he prefers over others, like every driver. he is managing things, the world he is preparing in says he will do well. “

Vosse concluded by taking stock of Valentino’s preparation between the track and the simulator. Despite being a driver who experienced motorsport when tests were still the main source for preparing vehicles and drivers, the 40-year-old from the Marches spent hours in the simulator to learn the tracks and also prepare for driving, which will inevitably be different from what he has. adopted until last year in MotoGP.

We’ve already been to some tracks he knows quite well like Misano and there are tracks he’s discovering like Magny-Cours. For him it is like for any other driver. He likes some curves more than others. But we have to wait for the full season to see which tracks they like. “

“For most riders the feeling with the track comes with the result. You may not like a certain track, but if you get good results there, you will be happy to go there again. In that sense, Valentino is no different from other riders. Valentino. he used the simulator a lot to practice and discover new tracks. Even if he is not a driver of the latest generation, I would say that he is younger than he seems, in this sense “.