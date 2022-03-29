We have entered the key week for Valentino Rossi, who will make his debut in the GT World Challenge Europe in Imola this weekend.

On the Santerno track named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari, the ‘Doctor’ will face the first race of the Endurance Cup with Team WRT’s Audi R8 LMS crewed by Frédéric Vervisch and Nico Muller.

The expectation grows for everyone and the boy from Tavullia is charged, but aware that it will not be a stroll.

“For me it’s a whole new world, for now I like it and I’m having fun, but honestly I don’t know what to expect and what will happen in a real race weekend”, says the man from Marche.

“I can’t wait to start, I’m very happy to be able to go and compete on Italian tracks like Imola and Misano. The latter in particular, because it’s my home circuit and I’ve known it for 25 years having raced there on a motorcycle.”

“With the cars it’s very different because you have to take other lines as trajectories and you can cut a bit everywhere. In the tests it didn’t go badly, I’m still trying to experience braking, acceleration, how to go fast, understand tires and the car. also trying to exploit what I have learned in the world of motorcycles “.

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 GT3 LMS Evo: Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

After his commitments in MotoGP, in recent months Valentino has not stopped for a second, continuing to try a little everywhere with the Belgian team and his teammates. Especially Vervisch, who will also be with him for the Sprint Cup season.

“I am very happy to ride with Fred, he is a fast and very nice guy, from whom I can learn a lot, as well as from the team”.

“Here everything is very different compared to the world of motorcycles, as two of us share a car. It’s all very open, we talk a lot and Fred has given me a lot of advice; for now we are having a lot of fun”.

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 GT3 LMS Evo Photo by: SRO

Audi Sport has chosen Vervisch as Rossi’s companion and instructor, a position that is not exactly convenient if we think that he is an absolute star in the world of motorsport, even for someone like the Belgian who has a lot of experience.

“When Audi told me that he had chosen me as Valentino’s partner, I was honored because it is a very important job to work alongside a driver like him who is starting a new career”, comments Vervisch.

“Our first meeting was at the WRT Team headquarters to learn all the secrets, the people present were a bit nervous in the presence of such a great personality as Rossi’s”.

“But I met a very human guy, not just a superstar, and he’s one who’s so talented and understands everything, which honestly was something I’ve never seen.”

In the work done together by Valentino and Vervisch it emerged that the desire to do well is great, but also that there is no rush to achieve results that can only be achieved with time and commitment.

“We must not forget that GTWC is a very high level championship where everyone wants to show their potential. It will be difficult, but the ambitions are very clear: Vale wants to score points, try to get on the podium and try to win, so we are here to work for it “.