The final entry list for the GT World Challenge Europe weekend has been released, with a handful of changes from the provisional version of the Sprint Cup list for Valencia.

The #52 AF Corse Ferrari will now be shared by Louis Machiels with his son Jef. The young man takes the place of the starting driver Andrea Bertolini.

In the #18 GSM AB1 Lamborghini, James Kell will share the car with Jarrod Waberski. The former makes his first appearance in the Sprint Cup after racing in the Endurance program this year with a Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW. The second is new to the series and debuts a week before his 18th birthday.

Further changing, the #112 JP Motorsport McLaren has withdrawn from the event. In a press release Thursday morning, the team confirmed that owner/driver Patryk Krupinski is unable to participate due to a knee injury. The McLaren #111 will instead race regularly.

With these changes, this weekend’s event will be contested by 39 cars, 13 more than in 2022.

GTWC EUROPE Sprint Cup – Valencia: Entry List