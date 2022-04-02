Valentino Rossi has officially inaugurated his new career as a car driver in the Free Practice of the GT World Challenge Europe at Imola.

On the Santerno circuit, under a beautiful sun that tries to warm up the cold morning and the wet asphalt, the protagonists of the Endurance Cup have begun to prepare for the first weekend of the 2022 season.

On Friday the activities were limited only to tests for competitors with a “Bronze” license and in a paddock where the first yellow colors with # 46 began to appear, Valentino’s motorhome and nothing else stood out.

In the late afternoon, the briefing of the competitors in the press room and the official photos to be taken finally brought the Tavullia champion out of his ‘den’, showing himself very smiling and helpful with the people (including colleagues and rival mechanics) who asked him a photo and an autograph.

# 46 Team WRT, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO2: Frédéric Vervisch, Nico Muller, Valentino Rossi See also Latest news and transfer rumours: Haaland, Azpilicueta, Morata and more Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Today the dances started and Rossi was sent to the track second by the WRT Team, giving first space to Frédéric Vervisch to begin tuning the Audi R8 LMS.

The Belgian completed 11 laps on surfaces not yet in perfect condition, managing to print his best in 1’40 “586 on the last one, which was also that of the trio.

Here is the turn of the ‘Doctor’, not really lucky because in the 14 laps he has often found himself in traffic and also forced to slow down by a couple of neutralizations via Full Course Yellow, proceeding at a constant and slow pace.

Rossi, whose best time was 1’42 “564 and more constant around 1’43”, returned to the pits thirty minutes from the checkered flag for further laps of Vervisch and the final stint of Nico Müller, with the formation of # 46 which finished in sixth place overall and in the PRO Class.