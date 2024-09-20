After the thrilling comeback at the Nürburgring, Tresor Attempto Racing will return to the track next weekend for the penultimate round of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup scheduled for the Monza circuit.

As usual, the Italian team will field three official crews with three Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo IIs: Ricardo Feller, Alex Aka and Christopher Haase will take turns driving the #99 in PRO with Orange 1 livery, Lorenzo Ferrari, Lorenzo Patrese and Leonardo Moncini will drive the #88 in Gold with San Lorenzo livery, while the #66 in IWS livery will be entrusted to Andrey Mukovoz and Max Hofer in Bronze.

The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza will be a crucial event to define the standings ahead of the final round in Jeddah. Aka, Feller and Haase are currently second in the Endurance Cup Drivers standings, while Mukovoz is third overall in the Bronze Cup and Patrese-Ferrari are second in the overall Gold Cup.

#99 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Christopher Haase, Alex Aka, Ricardo Feller Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

The Italian track, home event for Tresor Attempto Racing, has atypical characteristics compared to other circuits. The high speeds and strong decelerations stress the engine and brakes equally and an adequate set-up will be necessary to allow high top speeds and the necessary cornering.

The lap opens with the Prima Variante braking point followed by the Biassono and the Variante Roggia. The central section is characterized by the two Lesmos and the fast Serraglio, before arriving at the Variante Ascari. The counter straight leads to the Parabolica Michele Alboreto before closing the 5,793 meters of each single lap.

“Monza always has a special flavour – comments Ferdinando Geri, Team Principal of Tresor Attempto Racing – Even if the preparation and approach to this event is not different from all the others, racing at the Autodromo Nazionale also represents a further push for us to do well, given that we will be supported by many Italian fans. We will give our all to obtain a significant result”.