The Tresor Attempto Racing team has defined the crews of its Audis for the 2024 season of the GT World Challenge Europe, confirming 7 out of 9 drivers compared to last year.

The team directed by Ferdinando Geri had already reaffirmed its commitment to the SRO Motorsports Group series for both the Sprint and the Endurance Cup, as well as loyalty to the R8 LMS GT3 EVO2 despite the Four Rings brand having decided to abandon the scene with its support department for customer teams to dedicate themselves to F1.

As for the five Sprint Cup events, the spotlight is on the PRO cars of Ricardo Feller and Alex Aka (#99), and Christopher Haase together with the returning Lorenzo Ferrari (#88), while in the Bronze Class there is car #66 hosted by Dylan Pereira and Andrey Mukovoz.

#88 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII: Lorenzo Ferrari, Lorenzo Patrese, Leonardo Moncini Photo by: SRO

There are also three Audis on track for the Endurance Cup, with some changes compared to what was seen above. The #99 of Feller/Aka will be completed by Haase, moved from the #88 with Ferrari remaining in an all-Italian lineup with Lorenzo Patrese and Leonardo Moncini.

Mukovoz/Pereira instead become a Gold Cup crew with the addition of Max Hofer for the #66.

After the tests carried out at Paul Ricard and Imola, the Tresor Attempto moves to continue testing on the Nürburgring circuit, while the first round of the season will be held in le Castellet on 5-7 April.

“It is with great pleasure that we present our 2024 lineup with this caliber. We worked a lot during the winter and we are really happy to be able to continue the work done in these two seasons by combining experienced riders with young talents”, says Team Principal, Geri.

“Our goal is to do well, confirming the value demonstrated in 2023 and trying to be competitive straight away. The tests at the Nürburgring will be very important for us, I wish all the drivers a good job and I'm sure we can get away with it great satisfaction.”