Fourth place overall for Tresor Attempto Racing at the Nürburgring where the third round of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup 2024 took place last weekend.

The Italian team fielded three Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo IIs: the #99 in Pro with Orange 1 livery for Ricardo Feller, Alex Aka and Christopher Haase, the #88 in Gold with San Lorenzo livery for Lorenzo Ferrari, Lorenzo Patrese and Leonardo Moncini, and the #66 in IWS livery for Andrey Mukovoz, Dylan Pereira and Max Hofer in Bronze.

The challenge on the always spectacular German track was, as usual, very selective. At the end of qualifying, the #99 was classified eleventh with an average time of 1’54.813. In Q1 Haase finished second in 1’54.790, while Aka and Feller struggled in Q2 and Q3 respectively and finished just outside the top twenty.

#88 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Lorenzo Patrese, Leonardo Moncini, Lorenzo Ferrari Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

The #88 finished fourth in the Gold category with a total time of 1’55.635 made possible by Patrese’s second performance in Q1 (1’56.362), Moncini’s fifth in Q2 (1’55.708) and Ferrari’s fourth in Q3 (1’54.835). Tenth place in Bronze for the #66 in 1’56.083 after the three sessions that saw Mukovoz, Pereira and Hofer on track in order.

In the race the comeback of the #99 crew was amazing thanks to the great driving of the drivers and the work of the pit wall in choosing the strategies. Despite a fairly backward starting position, Feller, Aka and Haase pushed hard with a remarkable race pace and were able to recover seven positions, finishing fourth at the end, just outside the podium.

The #88 had a challenging race, with Patrese, Moncini and Ferrari giving their all but achieving less than expected, finishing fifth in the Gold category.

The #66 stopped in the early stages due to contact and was thus unable to express its full potential.

“We are happy with this fourth place with the #99 and the way we achieved it, with great teamwork and a great comeback. We have confirmed our competitive potential”, said Ferdinando Geri, Team Principal of Tresor Attempto Racing.

“Despite the difficulties, the #88 fought with determination, finishing fifth in the Gold Cup. Unfortunately, the #66 had to retire, but every experience makes us stronger. We will continue to work to improve and face the next races with even more ambition.”