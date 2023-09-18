RACE 1

Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy took another step towards the Sprint Cup title with a thrilling victory in Race 1 of the GT World Challenge Europe in Valencia.

The Akkodis ASP crew survived intense late pressure from the #69 Emil Frey Racing Ferrari, which finished within four tenths of the #88 Mercedes-AMG, but was unable to find room to make the pass in a breathtaking final lap.

From the start, Ferrari looked like the favorite car to prevent Akkodis ASP from taking his fourth victory in as many rounds of the Sprint Cup. Marciello started second, but was quickly passed by Thierry Vermeulen in the #69 296 GT3 and sister #14 to Konsta Lappalainen.

The Swiss defended himself, shaking off the Finn and passing Vermeulen again a few corners later. He did so shortly before the Safety Car intervened, following an accident that left the BMW #30 of Team WRT and the Audi #10 of Boutsen VDS stranded at Turn 1.

At the restart, Dennis Marschall was able to lead the opening stint in the #40 Tresor Attempto Racing Audi. The German driver was in excellent shape, even though, as a participant in the Bronze Cup, his car would have had to serve a minimum pit stop time, effectively excluding it from the fight for overall victory.

So, once Marciello completed his stint and handed the wheel to Boguslasvkiy, the #88 maintained a 7″ lead. Albert Costa took the #69 Ferrari into second place, followed by Nicolas Baert (Audi #12 Comtoyou Racing) and Mattia Drudi (Audi #40 Tresor Orange1).

Costa reduced the lead to Boguslavskiy. Shortly afterwards, Drudi overtook Baert for third position, although the lost time cost the Tresor Orange1 crew a chance of victory.

The race then turned into a direct fight between Mercedes-AMG and Ferrari. The latter was particularly fast in sector 1 and Boguslavskiy made no mistakes, even if the Ferrari continued to recover; only once did Costa go wide and lose ground to the Russian.

As time passed, the gap also decreased. On the final lap, Costa got behind Boguslavskiy and pushed hard on home turf, but was unable to overtake the Akkodis ASP rider, who held on to win by just 0″380.

The #40 Audi-Tresor Orange1 finished third with Drudi and Ricardo Feller, fourth went to the #11 Audi of Christopher Haase and Lucas Légeret, coming back thanks to another masterful pit stop by Comtoyou Racing. The BMW #32 of Team WRT of Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts finished with a good fifth place starting from fifteenth position on the grid.

Following this, the #12 Audi of Comtoyou Racing, the #14 Ferrari of Emil Frey Racing and the #46 BMW of Team WRT crossed the finish line, which showed its speed by setting the fastest lap of the race in the hands of Maxime Martin, after the first part of the race with Valentino Rossi at the wheel. The McLaren #159 Garage 59 placed ninth, while the final position of the top 10 went to the Audi #99 of Tresor Attempto Racing, which clinched the Silver Cup thanks to Lorenzo Patrese and Alex Aka.

The #99 took the lead from long-time rival HRT (Mercedes-AMG #77) during the pit window. Patrese was chased by Alain Valente during the second stint, but the Italian held on to take an important victory.

There were also significant developments in the Gold Cup, most notably with the retirement of the championship-leading BMW #30 on the first lap. Victory went to the #21 Comtoyou Racing Audi of Gilles Magnus and Finlay Hutchison, who triumphed by starting from pole with a comfortable gap over the #26 Audi of the Saintéloc Junior Team. The Audi #9 of Boutsen VDS finished third with the Alberto Di Folco/Aurélien Panis duo.

Having controlled the opening stint so well, Marschall handed the #66 Audi to Andrey Mukovoz with a comfortable lead to take home the Bronze Cup victory, followed closely by Alex Malykhin (Porsche #911-Pure Rxcing) and Miguel Ramos ( McLaren #188-Garage 59).

#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor Photo by: SRO

RACE 2

Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts took their first victory of 2023 for BMW in Race 2 in Valencia, a result that keeps alive their hopes of claiming a fourth consecutive Sprint Cup title ahead of next month’s grand finale.

While most races are decided by those who start from the front rows of the grid, this one was won by the Team WRT pair starting from fifteenth position. Only once, in the 116 Sprint Cup races held since 2013, has a car triumphed from further back.

The first twist occurred at the start, when Maxime Martin’s Team WRT BMW #46 went onto the grass, with the Belgian ace trying to move from third to first position. Simon Gachet, author of the pole position, held the lead at the first corner, followed by the #69 Emil Frey Racing Ferrari of Albert Costa, while Vanthoor recovered to seventh place.

The safety car intervened almost immediately due to some cars stuck on the circuit. Among these was BMW #46, whose excursion on the grass had caused a radiator blockage problem. The race resumed with the #26 Audi leading the pack, followed closely by the #69 Ferrari. Third position was soon occupied by the #40 Audi of Tresor Orange1, with Mattia Drudi managing to overtake Maximilian Paul (Lamborghini #163 VSR) and the #99 Audi of Lorenzo Patrese.

The leading trio remained so until the pit stop window, preceded by a second safety car to remove two more broken down cars. Vanthoor stopped as soon as possible and received a very quick tire change from Team WRT. This proved to be the fastest pit stop of the weekend and a crucial factor in what was to come next.

While the rest of the frontrunners stopped, BMW #32 gradually moved up the order. In particular, he preceded the Audi #40 at the exit from the pits; when he overtook the #69 Ferrari, it looked like the race was heading towards Team WRT. The #26 Audi was the last to pit, although Paul Evrard was within touching distance of Weerts before losing ground. Weerts had to withstand the pressure of the #40 Audi driven by Ricardo Feller, who quickly closed in on the BMW. But the Swiss driver was unable to find a way to attack his rival.

During the race another safety car intervened after the Honda of Nova Race #33 spun, but Weerts was once again up to the challenge with Feller. The Belgian crossed the finish line less than a second ahead of his rival, ending a 12-month winless spell for the Sprint Cup’s most successful duo.

Third position went to the #69 Ferrari, which remained in touch with the leaders but was unable to challenge for victory. In fourth here is the Audi #11 of Comtoyou Racing which extended its points streak in every Sprint Cup race thanks to another good performance from Christopher Haase and Lucas Légeret.

Fifth place went to the #99 Audi of Tresor Attempto Racing, which completed the great weekend with Patrese and Alex Aka. The #14 Ferrari of Emil Frey Racing and the #26 Audi of Saintéloc Junior Team follow. The latter was unable to maintain its initial lead, but was still able to celebrate the first Gold Cup triumph of 2023 for Gachet and Evrard.

Andrea Caldarelli (#60 VSR Lamborghini) crossed the finish line in eighth place, but was penalized for exceeding track limits too many times. 8th place in the final classification therefore went to Saturday’s winner, the Mercedes-AMG #88 Akkodis ASP of Marciello/Boguslasvkiy. This result made it possible to recover some points for the championship leaders, who struggled to recover after starting in 18th place on the grid.

The Bronze Cup concluded its Sprint season in Valencia, with Alex Malykhin becoming Class Champion thanks to victory in the #911 Porsche. His teammate Ayhancan Güven made an overtaking move for the lead during the second stint and held on to secure Malykhin the title in fine style. The #81 Theeba Motorsport Mercedes-AMG took second place, giving Reema Juffali and Fabian Schiller their first podium of 2023.

While the Bronze Cup has been closed, all other Sprint Cup titles remain open ahead of next month’s finale. The Valencia weekend has in fact created a fascinating fight for the overall crown which will be decided in Zandvoort (13-15 October). Marciello/Boguslavskiy lead the standings with 6.5 points ahead of Drudi/Feller, with Vanthoor/Weerts seven points behind. The crews of Comtoyou Racing #11 and Emil Frey Racing #69 also maintain a chance of victory for what should be a thrilling challenge on the Dutch coast.