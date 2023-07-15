Lello’s flash

The Misano weekend got off to a good start for Raphael Marciello, one of the most eagerly awaited protagonists of the second round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup which is making a stop in Italy this weekend. In fact, the Swiss from Mercedes has printed the best time in qualifying this morningthus guaranteeing the start from pole position in Race-1 which will start today at 2pm.

For Marciello the start at the pole, especially in the ‘Sprint’ appointments, is now becoming a pleasant habit. For the 28-year-old from Zurich this afternoon will in fact be the 14th start in first position in this type of race. On the other hand, it went decidedly less well for the other rider who had all Misano’s eyes focused on him: Valentino Rossi. On the track that celebrated many of his triumphs in the world championship, the Doctor did not go beyond the 24th position.

Ferrari and Lamborghini are smiling

Our tricolor was instead brought up by the Ferrari of the team of the team Emil Frey Racingwho snatched second place on the grid with the Italian Giacomo Altoè, who arrived within three tenths of Marciello’s time. A session to forget instead for the Feller-Drudi couple, who led the standings after the Brands Hatch round with the Audi R8 LMS Evo II of the Tresor Orange1 team. In fact, the two recorded only the 18th time.

Finally, it also deserves a mention lamborghini, who grabbed the sixth starting position thanks to the work of the Imperiale Racing team: Loris Spinelli and Dmitry Gvazava will try to push the splendid Huracán GT3 Evo as far forward as possible in what will be their debut race of the season