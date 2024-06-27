With their engines still warm from Qualifying, the GT World Challenge Europe/Intercontinental GT Challenge protagonists immediately returned to action for the Night Practice sessions, which will help prepare for the same conditions that we will presumably see between the sixth and ninth hours of the 24 Hours of Spa.

About twenty minutes from the end of the 90′ ​​available, the red flag was shown for Adam Eteki’s off-track exit at ‘Fagnes’, hitting the barriers with the Audi #111, but the session resumed shortly after. Everyone tried to understand how the cars behave with the lowest temperatures, which dropped to 20°C with darkness enveloping the Ardennes circuit.

2’16″287 is the reference time obtained by Marvin Dienst practically at the end of the activity, putting the #54 Porsche of Dinamic GT in the lead of everyone and in the Bronze Cu Class.

The #9 Mercedes of Boutsen VDS was mocked as it had been first for a long time, however by a matter of thousandths faster than a trio of Audis led by the #28 of Haas RT (to the wall in the final at ‘Fagnes’ with Dennis Lind), second with behind the #66 of Tresor Attempto and the #111 of CSA Racing, second in the Bronze Cup and first in the Gold Cup respectively.

Sixth was the #23 Porsche of Phantom Global Racing, ahead of the #163 Lamborghini of GRT, fresh from the fastest time in the previous Qualifying, and the #48 Mercedes of Mann Filter.

Ninth place overall is also third among the Bronzes for the Ferrari #74 of Kessel Racing, ahead of the 296 GT3s, while the Porsche #92 of SSR Herberth completes the overall Top10, outside of which the McLaren #27 of Optimum remains , the #911 Porsche of Pure Rxcing and the #7 Aston Martin of Comtoyou Racing.

The 26 are covered in the space of 1″ – although Dienst’s last-minute improvement has opened up a ranking that once saw over 30 – and the BMWs are behind as the best M4 is the #98 of Rowe Racing in 32nd place, with the #32 of WRT 37th and the #46 of Rossi/Martin/Marciello 39th.

In the Gold Cup, second place goes to the Mercedes #77 of HRT, third to the Audi #88 of Tresor Attempto.

In the Silver Cup the Audi #26 of Saintéloc Racing did well, with a good margin on the Mercedes #57 of Winward Racing and the Aston Martin #21 of Comtoyou Racing.

In PRO/AM the Porsche #61 of EBM stands out, capable of beating the Mercedes of Crowdstrike by Riley #4 and Uno Racing-Landgraf #16.

Superpole is scheduled for Friday at 3.45pm, visible in LIVE STREAMING on Motorsport.com.