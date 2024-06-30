The rain is giving a break for the moment as we reach the end of the 18th hour of the 24h of Spa, once again interrupted by yet another Full Course Yellow-Safety Car which continues to shuffle the ranking of the protagonists of GT World Challenge Europe/Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The first of the last three neutralizations was caused by Calan Williams, who stopped with the BMW #30 broken down, but shortly after the great thrill made him run Joel Sturm, leader with the Porsche #911, who ended up very wide at ‘Blanchimont’ going to hitting the barriers sideways and even ending up overturning.

The standard bearer of Pure Rxcing emerged unharmed from the wreck of the 911 and the new start was decreed with 6h52′ to go, but here another FCY arrived when Anton Doquin got stuck in the sand at the ‘Pouhon’ corner with the Lamborghini #78.

Further rounds of pit stops saw the Rowe Racing #998 BMW and WRT #46 take the lead, with Max Hesse edging ahead of Raffaele Marciello, now hot on his heels as Alessio Rovera battled it out in the #51 AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors Ferrari with Mattia Drudi in the #7 Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin.

Both Italian boys had found the opportunity to overtake the BMW #32 of WRT, which was still fighting with them, then both M4s of the Belgian team made the pit stop early and dropped down in order, leaving the virtual PRO podium at 296 and Vantage .

The Audi #66 of Tresor Attempto climbs into the Top5 and remains leader of the Bronze Cup Class. The Porsches of Rutronik Racing #96 and SSR Herberth #92 also gain positions, in fifth and sixth place respectively, while seventh goes to the Ford Mustang # 64 of the Proton Competition and behind the Mercedes #777 of AlManar Racing, first in the Gold Cup.

In this category, second place was taken by the Mercedes #77 of HRT thanks to the spin committed by the Audi #25 of Saintéloc, which fell to third with the Audi #88 of Tresor Attempto still behind.

Also in the Silver Cup there was a change at the top: the Mercedes #3 of GetSpeed ​​passed the Aston Martin #35 of Comtoyou Racing, third was the AMG #10 of Boutsen VDS which had a good margin on the Porsche #55 of Dinamic GT.

In the Bronze Cup, the virtual podium remains occupied by Barwell’s #72 Lamborghini and AF Corse’s #52 Ferrari.

In PRO/AM, the Mercedes of Corwdtrike-Riley #4 was always in front, competing with the McLaren #100 of RJN. He third comfortably in the AMG of Uno Racing-Landgraf #16.

