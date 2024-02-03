Rutronik Racing has signed up for the GT World Challenge Europe for the 2024 season, in which it will be competing with two Porsches.

The 911 GT3-R 992 will be entered in the PRO and Bronze Cup categories in both the Sprint and Endurance races.

While waiting to find out which will be the official drivers supplied by the parent company for the first class, the German team has already arranged everything regarding the #97 Bronze.

Sharing the wheel of the Weissach car in the yellow-blue livery will be Dustin Blattner and Dennis Marschall throughout the year, with Loek Hartog joining them at the Endurance Cup events, while Zacharie Robichon will join the group for the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps.

#96 Rutronik Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Thomas Preining, Laurin Heinrich, Dennis Olsen Photo by: SRO

“I can't wait to start my first season in GT3, working with Rutronik Racing gives me an additional level of self-confidence – says Blattner – The team's strength and experience in GTWC is undeniable. Together with Dennis and Loek we have a strong lineup that reflects our great ambitions for next season.”

Marschall, fresh from his adventures at Audi, is ready to face a new challenge: “I can't wait, I'll return to the team I drove for in the past and I'll get into a new car with a history of success. We have big goals and we want to win our class in the GTWC. With the right combination of a strong car, proven team and unwavering determination, we are ready for an exciting season.”

Hartog adds: “I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with Dustin and Dennis in Endurance Cup. The transition from the 911 GT3 Cup to the GT3-R is exciting and we have high expectations. It is a fantastic experience and I can't wait to do my best in the next races on the track.”

Klaus Graf, head of the team, comments: “The entry of another Porsche into the GTWC is a milestone in the growth of Rutronik Racing. At this point I would like to thank all the people involved and the partners for the trust shown in making the realization possible of this project”.

“With the return of Dennis we managed to obtain a top-level driver for the Endurance and Sprint programs. Loek's participation in the Endurance races as a young emerging talent from the Porsche environment gives me the conviction that we will be able to have our say in the fight for the victory in the Bronze classification. To best prepare the team and drivers for the season, we will undertake an intense testing program starting from the end of February.”