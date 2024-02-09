Rutronik Racing has also revealed its second lineup for the 2024 GT World Challenge Europe season, in which it will take part with two Porsches.

The first 911 GT3-R 992 was entered in the Bronze Cup Class with the #97 for Dustin Blattner, Dennis Marschall and Loek Hartog, as announced last week, but the names of the second one which will attack the PRO Class were still missing.

Here there will be support from Porsche Motorsport, which will make its official drivers available. The first of these is the newcomer, Patric Niederhauser, fresh from signing with the Weissach manufacturer after many years at the service of Audi Sport, and ready to share the wheel of the #96 car with Sven Müller for the whole year.

The two will be together in the Sprint Cup, while Julien Andlauer will join them for the Endurance Cup races, with the team and brand's clear intention to aim for success, especially in the prestigious 24h of Spa–Francorchamps.

#96 Rutronik Racing, Porsche 911 GT3-R 992: Patric Niederhauser, Sven Müller, Julien Andlauer Photo by: Porsche

“I can't wait to participate in the GTWC with Rutronik Racing, many new challenges await me this year and I am even happier to be able to drive in a team with which I share many memories and successes, and with which I feel at home “Niederhauser said.

“We have already celebrated a podium together with Julien in the NLS and I have always had exciting duels with Sven on the track for many years. They are two really fast teammates and I can't wait to fight for victories together.”

Müller adds: “I'm happy to start the adventure with Rutronik. We've worked together a few times in the past and got along very well as a team. Now racing all year round with an all-PRO crew gives me extra motivation!”

“With Julien in the team for the endurance races we have a very fast man. But I can't wait to meet Patric and race with him throughout the championship. The fact that we are both Swiss is already a great story!”

Klaus Graf, Team Principal of Rutronik Racing, comments: “We enter our second season with the Porsche 911 GT3-R with a very strong driver line-up. All three have already competed successfully for Rutronik Racing in the past, and with the return by Patric Niederhauser, we want to start again together from the successes of the past”.

“With Patric and Sven, we have two very fast and experienced GT drivers in both the Sprint and Endurance classifications. They are the constant, further strengthened by the support of Julien in the Endurance races, who knows the team very well. I am very confident that we will fight for race victories and titles.”