A very interesting Sunday is expected at the Nürburgring, where Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin and Raffaele Marciello will be called upon to do a great job in the 3-hour race valid as the third event of the 2024 Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe.

The crew of the #46 Team WRT BMW has worked hard so far, testing different solutions to make the M4 GT3 work as best as possible on a track that, between Friday’s tests and the two practice sessions on Saturday, presented itself in all possible conditions.

Dry, damp, wet, dirt and traffic were the challenges the trio faced over the past two days and at the press conference organised by SRO Motorsports Group on Saturday afternoon – which was also attended by Motorsport.com – some very interesting insights emerged from the three boys representing the Bavarian manufacturer and the Belgian team.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Maxime Martin, Raffaele Marciello, Valentino Rossi Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

“The Nürburgring is always difficult, especially with the weather as it is very hot in Italy at this time of year. In testing we struggled because the conditions were constantly changing,” Rossi began.

“Luckily we were able to ride on Friday when it was drier, even though the asphalt was actually very dirty and there was little grip. I’m convinced that he can improve and doing many kilometres on wet and damp surfaces will help us.”

“The weather could improve for Sunday, which we hope will help us understand the situation better for the race. Last year we were not competitive and we suffered a lot, so we will see if we can fight for better positions. We have to wait for Qualifying.”

“I had already raced at the Nürburgring in 2012, which is quite a long time ago; there I understood well what it means to race with the Balance of Performance, because I had already taken part in the Monza stage with ‘Uccio’ and on the dry we were flying, while during the race it started to rain and we made some mistakes, so we decided to try with another race”.

“Once we got here we couldn’t be as fast, which surprised me because in MotoGP if you’re fast on one track, you can usually be fast on another without any problems. And they told me it was all due to the BoP… which was very interesting for me, who knew nothing about it!”

“It was a great experience, but now everything is different. The level of cars and teams has grown, but above all that of the drivers. From that moment on, however, I began to think that cars could be the possibility for a second career after motorcycles”.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Maxime Martin, Raffaele Marciello, Valentino Rossi Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

Martin added: “We had a half-dry session in testing, so it’s all a gamble and it’s not easy to predict how it’s going to go, but on the other hand it’s not our first time at the Nürburgring, so we can rely on last year’s data to optimise the package for the race.”

Marciello then responded to Motorsport.com’s question about the importance of Sunday morning’s qualifying, given the weather and the traffic of the many entrants.

“I think Qualifying is always important, we know we will find traffic and on this track you also have to control the degradation of the tyres. There is still a way to move up if you start a bit further back, but the aim is always to be at the start.”

Motorsport.com also asked Valentino which is his favourite track after two and a half years of racing in GT3 and which is the one he found most difficult.

“In MotoGP my favourite was Assen and it’s always nice to be able to tackle new ones, like in Sao Paulo in Brazil with the WEC a couple of weeks ago. In this kind of race it’s always very interesting to see that it’s not just the speed that makes the difference, but the management of many things like race pace, tyres and strategies”.

“Obviously I like Misano, also because it’s close to home, Bathurst I think is the best. In Valencia we were competitive last year, as well as at Brands Hatch, while the Nürburgring is perhaps the most difficult. If I have to make a comparison, I would say that Spa-Francorchamps is the Assen of cars”.

“The great thing about Belgium is that you can really do a lot of kilometres, both on the race weekend and during the tests. It’s a really great track.”

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Raffaele Marciello, Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: BMW Motorsport

Regarding upcoming commitments, the ‘Doctor’ has for the moment ruled out a presence at the Indianapolis races (Intercontinental GT Challenge) and the Gulf 12h of Abu Dhabi at the end of the year, while the trio waits to try the new M4 GT3 EVO.

“At the moment I would say that these races will not be in my program, although I will have to talk about it with Vincent Vosse because I have many commitments in September between WEC, GTWC and MotoGP, so let’s say that with 16 events I have already played all the… bonuses!”

“I haven’t tried the new car yet, I hope to be able to do so once the 2024 season is over, but it’s not excluded that we’ll have it directly in Bathurst for the 12h in 2025. I’ll be there, I hope to be in the crew with Maxime and ‘Lello’, we’ll see”.