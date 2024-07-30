It was definitely not an easy weekend for Valentino Rossi, the one that just took place at the Nürburgring in the third event of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season.

Arriving in the Eifel Mountains very motivated, the ‘Doctor’ and his teammates Raffaele Marciello and Maxime Martin had immediately made it clear that the track was not the best for their #46 BMW, and in fact the difficulties were evident right from the tests on Friday and Saturday, which were held in mixed conditions and without Team WRT ever managing to find the so-called right balance of the situation.

Then, in qualifying, the unexpected event occurred that ruined the plans even more: the collision in the pit lane between Rossi and the #51 Ferrari, which had been given the start when the yellow and blue M4 was already in the acceleration lane.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Maxime Martin, Raffaele Marciello, Valentino Rossi Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

The contact not only damaged the BMW’s right front tyre, but also forced the Tavullia rider to weave through traffic to try to achieve the best possible time with just one attempt and tyres that were not properly warmed up as could be achieved with a couple of laps completed.

This brought the trio to an average of 24th place, from which Rossi himself started trying to recover as much as possible right from the start; but the funnel on the descent of the first corner created the usual chaos and a collision with the McLaren of Miguel Ramos saw him lose further ground.

After the turns of Martin in the middle stint and Marciello in the final one, the boys of the Belgian team finished with an 18th place that certainly cannot satisfy them at what was the halfway point of the 2024 season in the SRO series.

“It was a difficult weekend, where we struggled a lot to find the pace; we tried many things in terms of settings, but the problem always remained,” admits Rossi.

“We missed some opportunities to get into the top 10. At the first corner and at the start I had contact with another car and we lost a lot of time. We had to recover, but in any case, from behind it is really very difficult, even more so if you don’t have a good pace.”

Martin added: “It was a difficult weekend. We knew that the Nürburgring was not a suitable track for the BMW M4. In the end, some tracks are good, some are not. All we can do is analyse things and improve for next time!”

Team Principal Vincent Vosse also had a bitter comment: “A frustrating weekend for us. With the #46 we had already lost a lot of time due to an accident on the first lap, but overall, we didn’t have the pace to challenge our rivals for the top positions. We need to analyse everything and react in Monza!”