Sprint Cup, the GT World Challenge Europe moves to Magny-Cours, where the second leg of the 2022 season will be held over the weekend.

And after the excellent things shown on British soil, for Valentino Rossi the French round represents a sort of first real test of his qualities and the improvements he is making at the wheel of Team WRT’s Audi R8 LMS.

If 15 days ago, in fact, the ‘Doctor’ was faced with a difficult task, on a track never seen before, in France he has on his side that he has already tried during the winter, so he knows the track and will have data on which be based on the development of the vehicle # 46 shared with Frédéric Vervisch.

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II: Valentino Rossi 1/1 Photo by: Daniel James Smith

“I’ve never raced at Magny-Cours with bikes, but I’ve been there before the start of the season to carry out a test: it’s an interesting track with difficult and fast sections,” said the Pesaro, who will have to understand how they also work. the races at sunset, as the first will be held on Saturday at 7.30pm.

“It will be the first time that I will race with the sun going down, we will see what speed and potential we have. The first points taken at Brands gave us confidence and in Race 2 I did not go badly, the goal is always to grow and become stronger” .

Vervisch added: “It’s nice to be back racing right after we had a great pace at Brands Hatch. I hope that we can continue like this, perhaps qualifying better in order to then have the opportunity to get a better result in the race “.

The Team Principal, Vincent Vosse, comments: “At Brands Hatch the # 46 drivers showed progress and a good pace, we hope that at Magny-Cours we can do well and have no problems, since in the past we have been on this track competitive. The team has worked to achieve the objectives, we are motivated and focused “.