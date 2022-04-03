To be the first time ‘serious’ on a GT car, in the midst of drivers who have quite another experience, it did not go badly. The Audi # 46 of the Wrt team, driven (also) by Valentino Rossiwill start in 15th place out of 52 at Imola.

Sure, the Doctor still pays a half second gap from his teammates Nico Müller and Frederic Vervisch, younger but still much more used to racing on four wheels. There is time to recover and above all to learn, as the nine-time world champion himself said directly from the Santerno circuit: “I could have raced at Le Mans already this year but I preferred to come here where I can learn and improve. Even if a race with 52 cars on the track is a jungle. I think I will do the second driving session, I will have to learn to fight in the midst of high-level drivers. It is the reason that made me choose this championship. It’s tough, just so I can grow“, These are the words reported by Corriere della Sera. “I feel the emotion, the adrenaline that is inside a real commitment, even if the GT championship is not as stressful as that of motorcycles. It will be difficult to know when to risk overtaking in the midst of confusion, but I like confusion. This is a dimension that matches me but I don’t know what to expect for my first time. A tenth place, so to speak“.