At the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the #32 BMW pair crossed the finish line first in a Race 2 characterized by safety car periods. The duo had started from 13th place in the fourth round of the Sprint Cup. Skillful driving and the excellent race strategy of the BMW M Team WRT were the decisive factors for the victory. In Saturday’s race, Vanthoor and Weerts had already been BMW’s best, starting from 15th place and finishing in fifth position.

The #46, however, had problems on Saturday in Qualifying, but showed great determination in the race. After an exciting comeback, Rossi and Martin gained 14 places and secured a place in the top ten, finishing in eighth.

In qualifying on Sunday, Martin demonstrated his skills in the rain. The Belgian driver coped well with the difficult conditions on the slippery but drying track and secured third position.

Unfortunately, he was forced into the grass at the start, resulting in the engine overheating due to debris blocking the radiator air intake, which led to an early retirement.

#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor Photo by: SRO

Dries Vanthoor: “It was a positive, albeit challenging, weekend for us. Leaving Valencia with a victory is certainly the icing on the cake. We struggled in both qualifying sessions and worked hard because it was difficult to find the right set-up The #46 car was competitive all weekend, but unfortunately had a problem in Sunday’s race. Fortunately, we were able to use some of their setups, which were one of the keys to our victory. This is the advantage of working together in such a large group. The season is not the easiest, but hard work pays off. We are not yet where we would like to be, but we are happy to take the victory.”

Charles Weerts: “Overall, it was a positive weekend. Our qualifying positions were not ideal, but somehow we managed to get a good result with a fifth place in the first race, also thanks to the excellent work in the pits. On Sunday we recovered a lot of positions thanks to Dries’ excellent start. It’s a great feeling to be back at the top, it’s been too long since we won in the Sprint Cup. Being at the top is fantastic. Big thanks to the team, BMW M Motorsport and Dries “.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: BMW Motorsport

Maxime Martin: “Overall, the weekend went well. We definitely showed good performances, which is important. It’s disappointing, though, to start from third place and not finish the race, especially when you realize that the car is good We could certainly have been on the podium on Sunday. Accidents like the one at the start can happen, but it is essential to analyze what happened better to avoid it happening again. Some people keep changing their trajectory, creating a lot of confusion.”

Valentino Rossi: “On Saturday we made a good comeback from the bottom of the starting grid. Starting in 22nd place we reached 8th with a good pace, I went quite fast making a few overtakings, Maxime was really very fast until the end and we fought to take positions.”

“On Sunday, both Maxime and I had a good pace, so much so that he classified third in qualifying. At the start he started well trying to pass Gachet on the inside, but he couldn’t find space and went onto the grass. Collected debris blocked the radiator, temperatures skyrocketed and so we had to stop the car.”

“It’s a shame because we could have done very well and we were strong, but we didn’t complete a single lap. Unfortunately the accident at the start ruined everything, which is even more frustrating to have had these problems after the start because we could have obtained a excellent result. But that’s how races are.”

Vincent Vosse (Team Principal WRT): “Of course it’s great to get a race triumph, but it’s a bit disappointing to race with four cars and only have one with a perfect result. But the most important thing is that the victory is a victory of team. The guys once again did a fantastic job at the pit stop, allowing us to move from sixth position to the lead.”