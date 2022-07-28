The 24h of Spa-Francorchamps is the event of the year for the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS, but also the most awaited by Valentino Rossi in his new adventure in the world of cars.

Since the beginning of the season, the ‘Doctor’ has been preparing for what is known in the environment as the ‘Big One’the race par excellence and with various implications, in which all the qualities are highlighted, but also the problems and difficulties.

As we know, the Ardennes circuit is defined as the university of motoring and Rossi does not hide in admitting that the challenge is tough, but will be able to count on the help of his usual partner Frédéric Vervisch and Nico Müller, who joins them for Endurance Cup races.

# 46 Team WRT, Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Valentino Rossi, Frédéric Vervisch Photo by: SRO

“I’m really happy to be able to take part in the most important race of the year and the event that is this,” says the WRT Team rider before getting into his # 46 Audi R8 LMS.

“I can’t wait to do my first 24h of Spa, it will be an incredible experience on a fantastic, long, technical and fast track”.

“I’ve already had the opportunity to try here in the tests, but with 66 cars on the track and the best GT drivers present, it won’t be easy.”

“It will be great to experience this event with Fred and Nico, we will give our best also because it is the home race for our team”.

On Wednesday, the beautiful parade took place that brought all the protagonists from the circuit – with the addition of historic and standard cars – from the track to the center of Spa, where fans were then able to touch the racing cars on display. and meet your favorites.

Valentino was cheered at the top of his throat when he looked out from the terrace of one of the rooms on the main avenue (in the style of the ubri et orbi papal blessing) and also when he went up on the stage in the square to greet everyone, as always very smiling and loaded.