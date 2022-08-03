Last weekend was particularly full of events in the world of motorsport, both on two and four wheels: among the various events, just to name a few, that of Superbike and Formula 1, but also others of the first level such as that of 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. The famous endurance race, which ended on Sunday afternoon, reserved historic results in all the categories involved: from the Mercedes double in the general classification to the first success of an entirely female team in a GT competition, up to other important participations such as the one of Valentino Rossion his first 24-hour distance run in his career.

The nine-time world champion in the World Championship, engaged this year in the GT World Challenge at the wheel of the Audi number 46 of the WRT team, admitted that he had a lot of fun during the Belgian race, so much so that he commented on his adventure on the profile Twitterdespite the 17th place the final:

What a race guys, an incredible experience.

24h are very long, the last 8 almost mystical. When you arrive at the checkered flag after 531 laps and almost 4,000 km done with a knife between your teeth because you are finished, but it was a lot of fun. Thanks to all the guys pic.twitter.com/tfI5fWyC5m – Valentino Rossi (@ ValeYellow46) August 3, 2022

Moreover, even before the green light on the historic competition, the ‘Doctor’ had already had the opportunity to talk about his future in this championship, confirming his intentions of continue also for the season 2023. The Italian, during the pre-event press conference, had in fact hinted at this specific desire, which will therefore see him on track for the next championship as well. One more way than putting the experience acquired in this 2022 to work to try to achieve more satisfactory results together with the rest of the crew, completed this year by Frederic Vervisch and Nico Muller.