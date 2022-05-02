First points for Valentino Rossi in the GT World Challenge Europe, at the end of two races that are anything but simple in Brands Hatch where the first two rounds of the 2022 Sprint Cup season took place.

It was clear from the start that the commitment would have a specific weight, first of all because the ‘Doctor’ in his career had never raced a race of this type, and then because the British track has very particular characteristics that make it very insidious if one is not entirely an expert.

We always remember that the multiple motorcycle champion has dropped into the part without wanting to overdo it, but with all the humility that is needed for someone who wants to learn and have fun taking one step at a time, aware of being in a very competitive series full of very strong drivers.

Yet Valentino showed good things at the wheel of the Team WRT Audi R8 LMS since Free Practice, even if he also tasted the grass of the escape routes and remained planted in the gravel in Pre-Qualifying.

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II: Valentino Rossi, Frédéric Vervisch See also The teams that are best being strengthened for the Clausura 2022 Photo by: Daniel James Smith

In the first session his time was 1’22 “958 out of 22 laps performed (13th overall with the third top speed recorded), while in the PQ everything ended after 5 laps due to the aforementioned error.

Qualifying 1 saw him get a 1’22 “956 out of 11 laps, but in a very short ranking he placed him only 17th at 1” 186 from the top.

This resulted in a risky start for Race 1, especially when three cars ran out in front of him crossing the track in the carom triggered by Igor Walilko which also involved two Audi and a Porsche.

After entering the Safety Car, giving the go-ahead on lap 7, Rossi found himself 13th and in about ten laps he was overtaken by Oliver Wilkinson’s McLaren before handing over the Audi wheel to fellow Frédéric Vervisch, 13th at the finish line and 9th in the PRO Class.

“In Race 1 I was very lucky to escape the start, given what happened at the first corner, then in fact I remained in the same position I was in,” said Rossi.

“Unfortunately I was sprinting back a lot, while after that I wasn’t able to be very fast, so we couldn’t do more than 13th place.”

In Race 2 it was the turn of the Belgian colleague to take off from the grid and then give the seat to the Pesaro rider. Here Valentino distinguished himself well resisting the pressures of rivals who in the final part had fallen again, taking home an 8th place overall, the 7th PRO and the first points of the season.

“Race 2 went much better, I’m very happy because I feel I have made a big step forward in driving, improving my times a lot”.

“This happened especially towards the end of the race, when I felt more comfortable with the car and the track. I have to say that I had a lot of fun in the final laps!”

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II: Valentino Rossi, Frédéric Vervisch Photo by: Daniel James Smith

The next engagement will be in 15 days at Magny-Cours, again for the Sprint Cup; a track that the rider from Tavullia knows well having tried it in winter for a couple of days.

“I know the track because we have carried out some tests, so we will go there energized, even if I still have to understand the car well and gain confidence in the course of the event. In the meantime we have brought home the first points and the Top 10, so we are happy”.

This is also underlined by his partner and mentor Vervisch, who highlights Valentino’s improvements.

“We took home the first points and we are very happy with the performances – commented the Belgian at the end of the race – We are growing well and Vale is learning quickly by making good steps forward. We both need to improve in the pace in Qualifying, now we will focus on this” .

Vincent Vosse, WRT team principal, also smiles: “For Vale and Fred the first points arrived after a very consistent race. In particular, Rossi made a big step forward and his times at the end of Race 2 were among the best.” .