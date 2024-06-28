Franck Perera is the hero of the day for Lamborghini Squadra Corse, giving the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand the Superpole for the 24 Hours of Spa and setting a new record for GT cars in this event, ready to celebrate its Centenary.

On the Ardennes circuit, the Top20 of GT World Challenge Europe/Intercontinental GT Challenge who emerged from Thursday evening’s Qualifying had a couple of rounds to make an assault on the record.

Under the beautiful sun that is continuing to warm the environment – even if the rain seems to be on the way for the race – the Frenchman at the wheel of the Huracan #163 prepared by the GRT team placed the final push in 2’13″718 at the very last attempt available, beating Lucas Auer by 0″036, who will start from the front row with the Mercedes #48 in ‘Mamba’ Mann Filter livery.

The second row of the grid will see the Ferrari #51 of an excellent Alessio Rovera (AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors) start third, followed by the Audi #88 of a Lorenzo Patrese who gets applause and gives the Tresor Attempto the Superpole in the Gold Cup Class, accusing a gap of 0″288 from the leader after having been in command for a long time.

#163 GRT-Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Franck Perera, Marco Mapelli, Jordan Pepper Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

Top 5 also for the #2 GetSpeed ​​Mercedes entrusted to Jules Gounon, sixth instead the second Ferrari of AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors in the hands of Vincent Abril.

In seventh place we find Gilles Magnus in the #25 Audi of Saintéloc, second in the Gold Class, while the Porsches of Mathieu Jaminet (#SSR Herberth) and Thomas Preining (#23 Phantom Global) obtain the eighth and tenth time, divided by Mercedes #9 of Maximilian Goetz (Boutsen VDS).

The #7 Aston Martin of Mattia Drudi (Comtoyou Racing) and the #188 McLaren of Marvin Kirchhofer get the sixth row of the starting grid, with the latter coming out on top as Bronze, while the #77 Mercedes of Arjun Maini (HRT ) and the Aston Martin #34 of Walkenhorst driven by Henrique Chaves are immediately behind.

In 15th place we find Mikael Grenier in the #777 Mercedes of AlManar-GetSpeed, while 16th instead goes to the #22 Porsche of Schumacher-CLRT with Dorian Boccolacci in the lead.

The times for some cars raise more than a suspicion that there are those who have continued to hide, hoping that something in terms of Balance of Performance can change (a sensation that has been hovering since the first tests on Thursday, among other things).

The fact is that the Rowe Racing BMWs did not go beyond 17th and 19th place, respectively with Max Hesse (#998) and Marco Wittmann (#98) driving, separated by the #63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini driven by Andrea Caldarelli, while Simon Gachet closed the list in the #28 Haas RT Audi.

#163 GRT-Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Franck Perera, Marco Mapelli, Jordan Pepper Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

Perera: “Strong in all conditions and we showed it”

After the session, Motorsport.com had the opportunity to have a chat with Perera, who was visibly satisfied with his performance.

“Our job since the first race at Paul Ricard has been to try to create a good group and I think we started very well. It’s just a shame that in France there was an accident at the start, otherwise we could have been ahead”, explains the transalpine standard-bearer of Toro.

“Here we showed that we have prepared everything very well and we know that we can fight for the top, which is very important. In Superpole at the end it is nice to show your potential and that you are among the best riders and brands, even if Patrese’s time left me really surprised.”

“The track has improved compared to previous days and without petrol on board I was able to push to the limit, but the race will be long. Furthermore, we know very well that there are those who are hiding, unfortunately it has been like this for years; what I don’t like is that, despite knowing who is playing, no one says anything, while if you express yourself to the maximum of your real potential you are punished”.

“I don’t think it’s right, but I’m absolutely convinced that Ferrari can be a little faster, but above all the BMWs, who have achieved worse times than the British GT.”

“Rain for the race? We know that Lamborghini can go well in all conditions, but for me the group remains important and we must not make mistakes, doing everything in the best way possible”.

#88 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII: Lorenzo Ferrari, Lorenzo Patrese, Leonardo Moncini Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

Patrese: “Better than expected”

Patrese then stopped by the press room and spoke to Italian journalists, including Motorsport.com.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect the time I got, but we worked until late last night and also this morning to improve the set-up of the car, and I really think we succeeded! Better than expected!”, explains the boy from Tresor Attempto.

“It was a bit cooler today and that definitely helped, another reason why we’re in Superpole. We’re also aware that there are always those who hide, but we don’t need that and Audi has always shown that they want to be in front. We’re continuing with our plans, but it’s all part of the game.”

“Rain? It will be tough, especially if it comes at night because it’s always difficult here in Spa. But I feel like I have the car okay even in the wet, but the conditions will be the same for everyone, even if maybe the cards could be shuffled.”

“New asphalt? There’s great grip, some references have also changed and at the beginning it surprised me a bit, but it’s good to drive. If anything, we’ll have to evaluate the tyre degradation, because it’s an unknown.”

“Feelings? Personally, I’m more confident since it’s my third participation, but the team is also more organised.”