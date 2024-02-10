A record nine manufacturers will vie for world supremacy in what promises to be the GT World Challenge's biggest season yet.

The 2024 calendar features 52 races across 30 events – also a record – with more than 100 hours of action taking place between the opening race in Bathurst (18 February) and the final in Jeddah (23 November).

This season's schedule includes world-famous circuits such as Suzuka, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Spa-Francorchamps. As always, the latter will host the 24 Hours of Spa, which will celebrate its centenary from 26 to 30 June.

Mercedes-AMG is the brand to beat in 2024, seeking a sixth consecutive world crown. The Affalterbach manufacturer will once again compete with its main national rivals: BMW, Porsche and Audi will bring their winning cars to the race. Ferrari and Lamborghini represent the Italian supercar sector, while McLaren continues its bid for supremacy.

GTWC 2024 – Trophies Photo by: SRO

This year the British contingent doubles: Aston Martin joins the fray for the first time with the new generation Vantage AMR GT3. The entry features another great addition: Ford becomes the first American brand to participate in the GTWC, bringing its highly anticipated new Mustang GT3 to the world stage.

The format remains unchanged: each brand is represented by customer teams competing in continental series in Europe, Asia, America and Australia. Points are awarded in all classes, with a distribution that depends on the length of the race and the number of cars entered.

The exceptional standard of coverage offered is also unchanged. Fans won't have to miss a moment of the action: all 106 hours of racing, plus a wide range of practice and qualifying sessions, will be streamed for free worldwide on the GT World YouTube channel.

HOW GLOBAL POINTS ARE ALLOCATED

When calculating global GTWC points, SRO Motorsports Group must take into account the varying degrees of manufacturer participation on each continent.

Therefore, these are given based on the position of each manufacturer's leading car by category (Overall, Pro-Am, Am etc.) in each race.

Points for Sprint races up to 90 minutes are based on the standard split (25 – 18 – 15 – 12 – 10 – 8 – 6 – 4 – 2 – 1). This allocation doubles for races lasting between three and 12 hours and is multiplied by four after the 24 Hours of Spa.

The points obtained for each brand are then multiplied by the number of cars competing in that category. Therefore, a victory in a category with five cars competing is worth less than one in which 20 cars are entered.

No cars are eliminated from the ranking: if the top six cars are from a single brand, the next brand will get points for seventh place. These points are added across categories and races to obtain the overall manufacturer score.