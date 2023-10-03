From next year, Comtoyou Racing will be Aston Martin’s reference team for the continuation of its adventure in the world of GT racing, while everything is also changing for Dinamic GT, which from 2024 will field two Ford Mustang GT3s.

Over the weekend of the GT World Challenge Europe in Barcelona several announcements arrived and the first in chronological order was that of the Belgian team, which will leave Audi Sport to switch to the English brand, with which it will be involved both in terms of the Vantage GT3 and in the GT4 series.

After the official announcement of Audi’s farewell to GT commitments from next year in favor of a future entry into Formula 1, Comtoyou had to understand and choose what to do, given that at the beginning of 2023 three new R8 LMS GT3s had been purchased for the GTWC .

The summer was used to leaf through the so-called daisy, understanding that continuing with the Four Rings brand without any support from the Manufacturer would have been very difficult, as the budget would have had to be covered entirely by sponsors and paying drivers.

So the team led by Jean-Michel Baert and François Verbist started looking for a new agreement to at least act as the official team of reference and the agreement with Aston Martin was immediately attractive for both parties, since the Vantages have been decreasing in number for a couple of seasons and often appear in the categories below the PRO, which is the most important.

This will guarantee Comtoyou Racing to also have official drivers and resources put in place by the British manufacturer, which therefore finds a new reference team to be in the game also for the absolute top of the rankings.

Comtoyou Racing, Aston Martin Photo by: Comtoyou Racing

“First of all, I would like to thank Audi Sport Customer Racing for supporting us in our debut in GT3. While it is always possible to do better, we had a successful debut in GTWC Europe, where the level of competition is unquestionable. Our victories Class – both in Sprint and Endurance – and our podium placings in the general classification are proof of this, and we hope to end 2023 on a high note”, comments Baert, who then explains how the possibility of signing a four-year contract with AMR.

“However, we no longer saw the possibility of future growth in GT with Audi and are pleased to announce a new collaboration. We are extremely proud to have signed a four-year agreement with Aston Martin Racing, won over by their enthusiasm, their desire to win and from their vision of the future.”

“Thanks to them, we also have the opportunity to participate in GT4, as well as GT3. It is too early to reveal all the details of our program, in terms of drivers and championships, but we are absolutely motivated. A great deal of I am working to prepare for the 2024 season, but I can say that we intend to do everything we can to continue our progress.”

Huw Tasker, AMR Head of Customer Racing, added: “Aston Martin Racing is delighted to link up with Comtoyou Racing. Our brand has a great history in motorsport and GT. We were looking for a first-rate collaborator who shared our vision of performance and our professionalism.”

“The Comtoyou Racing team has demonstrated since its first season in GT3 that it is already a point of reference with class victories and overall podiums. From the first contact, we saw in them the same desire to win that we have. We are therefore proud to partner with them for four years and we look forward to working side by side to help Aston Martin win GT racing in the future.”

Ford Mustang GT3 Photo by: Ford Performance

Dinamic does the American thing

After many years of association with the Porsche brand, with history dating back to the Carrera Cup, the new GT branch of Dinamic created this year turns the page and wears the American colors for the GTWC Europe.

From 2024 it will be the Emilian team’s turn to bring the brand new Ford Mustang GT3 to its debut in Europe, presented in June and now ready to also land on the Old Continent to take part in the GT World Challenge.

After the tests carried out on American tracks, the car built and developed by Ford Performance and Multimatic Motorsports has also found its reference team in Europe with Dinamic GT, which is now preparing to face a brand new challenge with a couple of examples in Sprint and Endurance Cup.

“We welcome Dinamic GT to the Ford Mustang family as our first Mustang GT3 customer team – reads the official note from Ford Performance – In 2024 it will race in the GT World Challenge Europe, so let’s be ready to see our ‘Pony’ gallop on the best European tracks”.

On Monday, Dinamic tested its new car in Barcelona in the collective tests that always take place after the Endurance Cup year.

Dinamic GT is the second team announced by Ford Performance for the Mustang, following the June press release in which Proton Competition was elected as the team for the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship to take part in the LMGT3 Class.