GMB Motorsport has announced that it will participate in the 2024 edition of the GT World Challenge Europe with the brand new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo.

The Danish team had started a collaboration with Aston Martin Racing on the occasion of the 2023 edition of the 24h of Le Mans, in which it had won the right to participate thanks to the successes achieved in the Le Mans Cup.

The agreement with the English manufacturer has also been renewed for next year, trying the adventure in the SRO Motorsports Group series and tackling all 10 events scheduled between Sprint and Endurance Cup.

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz #55 GMB Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR of Gustav Dahlmann Birch, Marco Sorensen, Jens Reno Moller

“We are happy to be able to continue the good collaboration of last year. With the new model, we have a car of the highest level and we have found the right series where there is a lot of possibility to stay on the track and the opportunity for growth for our young drivers”, comments GMB team principal Henrik Lundgaard.

“The series is among the best in the world in the GT class, which gives us a great opportunity to build the team and continue a positive growth path.”

Adam Carter, Head of Endurance at Aston Martin, adds: “We are obviously delighted to continue working with GMB Motorsport as a valued customer team in the Aston Martin Racing network in 2024.”

“The team performed well in the European Le Mans Series and the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Vantage GTE last season and we are eager to see what they can do in the GTWC for 2024.”

GMB joins Comtoyou Racing and Walkenhorst Motorsport among the teams that have already formalized their commitment as AMR's bearers in the GTWC.