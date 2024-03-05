The 2024 season of Imperiale Racing will also be characterized by an international program in the GT World Challenge Europe, always as Lamborghini's representative.

The Emilian team has in fact decided to field a Huracàn GT3 EVO2 at the five Sprint Cup events of the SRO Motorsports Group series, trying to make an assault on the Bronze Cup Class.

Sharing the wheel of the Lamborghini #85 will be Dmitry Gvazava, 36 year old reigning champion of the Italian GT Sprint PRO/AM and Ugo De Wilde, 21 year old who took part in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa (like his colleague) first and foremost, also tackling commitments in ELMS and IMSA on the prototypes.

“I would like to thank Imperiale Racing for giving me this opportunity. It's hard to find the right words to say how much I appreciate it. In 2009 I started following this championship and all this time I dreamed of participating and today the dream becomes reality!”, comments Gvazava.

#85 Imperiale Racing, Lamborghini Huraran GT3 EVO2: Ugo De Wilde, Dmitry Gvazava Photo by: Imperiale Racing

“I arrive in this championship with a high-level team and a strong teammate like Ugo. I believe that our objectives are clear to everyone and I am sure that we will do everything possible to achieve the maximum result.”

De Wilde adds: “I am delighted to join Imperiale Racing for the GTWC Sprint Cup: I can't wait to start the season and discover the Lamborghini Huracàn GT3 EVO2. This is a great project that we all believe in.”

“There was a great contact with Imperiale Racing: thanks to my partners, the team and Lamborghini for their help in making this project a reality. I am super motivated and determined to give my best during this season in GT3, looking for podiums and victories together with Dmitry!”.

#85 Imperiale Racing, Lamborghini Huraran GT3 EVO2: Ugo De Wilde, Dmitry Gvazava Photo by: Imperiale Racing See also Lamborghini | Record World Finals with 85 Huracán Super Trofeos

Also making his debut is Simone Giglio in his new role as Imperiale Team Manager: “We are super excited and can't wait to get back on track. It's a common feeling throughout the team, from the drivers, to the mechanics, to the engineers and myself.”

“The championship is undoubtedly difficult, tough, but on my part there is maximum trust in the entire team and we are convinced that we have what it takes to do well. We are aware of our strength and our quality, we will give our best” .

“We have a good line-up: Dmitry already knows the team and its dynamics and I'm sure he will work best with Ugo who, despite being very young, boasts important experience”.

De Wilde and Gvazava are already starting to work in view of the new challenge at Paul Ricard, where the official collective tests between all the participants in the championship will be held today and tomorrow.