The BMWs opened the GT World Challenge Europe weekend in Monza by setting the fastest times in Free Practice for this penultimate round of the 2024 Endurance Cup.

In Brianza, a cool morning and cloudy sky during the 120′ of track activity, with the M4 GT3s of Century Motorsport and Team WRT taking the lead in the standings.

The best time was achieved by Jake Dennis in 1’45″087 at the wheel of the car in the Paradine Competition livery, also taking the lead in the Bronze Cup class, beating the #32 of the Belgian team by 0″096, which recovered towards the end thanks to Sheldon Van Der Linde.

Next up are the Lamborghinis of GTR #19 and Barwell Motorsport #78, both very close to the top spot and in first place in the Silver Cup and second in Bronze respectively.

Top 5 for the #2 GetSpeed ​​Mercedes with a couple of tenths of a second behind, closely followed by the #163 GRT Lamborghini which is fighting for the title after its success at the Nurburgring.

Seventh and eighth places went to the championship-leading #36 Walkenhorsts Motorsport and #7 Comtoyou Racing Aston Martins, with the #27 Optimum Motorsport McLaren and #34 Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin completing the top 10.

The standings are very tight with 47 cars within 1″ and the best Ferrari is the #333 of Rinaldi Racing in 11th, while the #51 of AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors finishes 19th.

The #46 BMW of Team WRT driven by the Martin/Marciello/Rossi trio set the 13th fastest time, +0.3″ from the leader.

Qualifying is scheduled for 2.10pm in the afternoon and will last 1 hour as usual.