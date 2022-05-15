Raffaele Marciello / Timur Boguslavskiy in Race 2 of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup was a real domination.

The Akkodis-ASP duo gave no escape to their rivals in the second round of the French weekend, which saw ‘Lello’ start from Pole Position holding the lead and imposing an unsustainable pace for anyone.

Given the # 89 Mercedes-AMG to his Russian colleague with over 15 “of margin on his pursuers, he limited himself to managing the situation without worries, passing comfortably under the checkered flag as an absolute winner and in the PRO Class.

The fight for the place of honor, both in the first part of the race and in the second, after the driver changes and pit stops, was much more closely fought.

In this phase there was then a decisive episode for the fate of the classification because the Audi # 33 of Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer / Christopher Mies – which had climbed second initially – was hastily sent back to the track by Team WRT while in the pit lane. another car arrived, so she got a 10 “penalty that made her slip fourth.

Even the Audi # 25 of Patric Niederhauser / Aurélien Panis (Saintéloc Junior Team) was sanctioned with 5 “added on the final time for a collision, but still found itself third.

The other Mercedes of Akkodis-ASP benefited from this with the couple Maximilian Götz / Jim Pla, giving the French team a double despite the fact that the # 88 was back in fourth place before the stops, passing from the aforementioned Audi.

Another great test for Ulysse De Pauw / Pierre-Alexandre Jean with the AF Corse Ferrari 488 # 53, in the overall Top5 and victorious in the Silver Cup Class, keeping up with the PRO rivals.

Behind them are Charles Weerts / Dries Vanthoor with the Audi # 32 of Team WRT, returning from a subdued Qualifying 2 and even down 14a at the start in the chaos and closed the first corner.

The reigning Belgian Champions are ahead of the Audi # 66 of Pieter Schothorst / Dennis Marschall (Attempto Racing) and # 12 of Mattia Drudi / Luca Ghiotto (Tresor by Car Collection), which once again make a good comeback from the center of the group.

The Top10 is completed by the Audi # 99 of Attempto Racing that Nicolas Scholl / Alex Aka placed in second place in Silver, and the Porsche 911 GT3-R # 54 of Christian Engelhart / Adrien De Leener (Dinamic Motorsport), while the other 911 of the Italian team (# 56) entrusted to Giorgio Roda / Klaus Bachler loses ground in the second part of the race after it had been fighting with its ‘little sister’.

The other Audi of the Tresor by Car Collection (# 11 by Christopher Haase / Simon Gachet) ends up with a gearbox problem when it was in the Top 10.

Completing the Silver Cup speech, the # 87 Mercedes of Akkodis ASP driven by Casper Stevenson / Thomas Drouet also climbs on the podium, despite having been backed by 3 positions on the grid for hindering a rival car in Qualifying 2.

# 46 Team WRT, Audi R8 LMS Evo II: Valentino Rossi, Frédéric Vervisch Photo by: SRO

The race of Valentino Rossi / Frédéric Vervisch ends with an 11th place overall (9th PRO). The Belgian started behind the wheel of the Audi # 46, but remained for a long time (probably too long) behind the McLaren of the excellent Christian Klien, who was faster on the straight and defended well in the drive.

When Vervisch gave way to the ‘Doctor’, Valentino found himself chased and overtaken first by Drudi and then by Scholl, putting Roda behind him and finishing with the best time of the WRT-branded crew.

In the PRO-AM Class, the success of Klien and his colleague Patryk Krupinski in the # 188 McLaren. The JP Motorsport line-up also had to move back three squares for hindering a rival in Q2, but being well ahead of all the others in the category, they were able to administer the enormous advantage accumulated by Klien, given that Krupinski then had a decisive pace. slower than the Austrian.

The second stake in the lot is taken by the AF Corse Ferrari driven by Cédric Sbirrazzuoli / Hugo Delacour (# 21) with the McLaren # 188 of Miguel Ramos / Dean Macdonald (Garage 59) behind.

A collision with the Audi # 26 at the ‘Adelaide’ hairpin instead sent the Ferrari # 52 of Andrea Bertolini / Louis Machiels (AF Corse) out of action.