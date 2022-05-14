After Imola and Brands Hatch, the GT World Challenge Europe continues with the second appointment dedicated to the Sprint series after the one staged in Great Britain. The scene of the challenge this time will be the Magny-Cours track in France, home to several editions of the F1 Grand Prix in the past.

In the standings the Mercedes couple formed by the ‘flagless’ driver (he is Russian, he runs under the FIA ​​flag) Timor Bogulavskiy and Raffaele Marciello leads the ranking with 27 points after first and third place at Brands Hatch. He chases the Audi crew of the WRT team formed by Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor at 24, then half a point we find the Ferrari couple of the Iron Lynx composed of Ulysse De Pauw and the owner Pierre Alexandre Jean.

Seventh position for the all-Italian couple formed by Mattia Drudi and Luca Ghiotto who accumulated 7.5 points with their Audi from the Tresor by Car Collection, eighth Valentino Rossi and Frederic Vervisch thanks to the 2 points obtained with the eighth position obtained in Race-2 at Brands Hatch.

The format includes two free practice sessions on Friday, then Saturday and Sunday will alternate between qualifying and races. Below are all the details and the boxes to follow the Magny-Cours weekend in live streaming with commentary in Italian. The results of the sessions under the reference boxes are being updated.

GTWC 2022 Magny-Cours the program of sessions, timetables and live streaming on Youtube

Friday 13 May

12:15 Free practice 1

18:35 Free practice 2

Saturday 14 May at 15:05 Qualification-1 (below the box to follow it live in Italian)

The results of the Qualification-1: pole position for the host Gauchet (Audi), ahead of other Audi R8s. Fourth Ferrari with Jean, just 22nd Valentino Rossi.

Saturday 14 May at 19:30 Race-1 (below the box to follow it live in Italian)

The results of Race-1: victory for the WRT team with the Audi R8 of the Vanthoor-Weerts duo. The Mercedes of Marciello-Bogulavskiy and the Audi of the polemen Gachet-Haase complete the podium. The dominion of the house of the four circles is completed with Panis-Niederhauser and with the exceptional comeback of Drudi-Ghiotto, fifth after starting from the sixth row. Rossi and Vervisch also rise, from 22nd to 15th final position.

Sunday 15 May 09:35 Qualification-2 (below the box to follow it live in Italian)

Sunday 15 May at 15:00 Race-2 (below the box to follow it live in Italian)