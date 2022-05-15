Raffaele Marciello wins the Pole Position for Race 2 of the Sprint Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe thanks to a phenomenal performance in Qualifying 2.

At Magny-Cours the sun shines on the track and on the Akkodis-ASP driver, who places his # 89 Mercedes-AMG in front of everyone overall and in the PRO Class with a time of 1’35 “444.

Practice was interrupted after a few minutes due to the sensational exit of Dries Vanthoor: the winner of Race 1 (together with Charles Weerts) lost control of his Audi R8 LMS # 32 at the ‘Nürburgring’ chicane and spun on the escape route external and hitting the barriers with the rear.

While not suffering major damage, the Belgian remained planted in the gravel, but authorized to restart after being recovered by the crane, he managed to complete the test with the eighth time.

At the resumption, ‘Lello’ immediately took the lead and despite his efforts, his teammate Maximilian Götz had to settle for second place in the # 88 Mercedes at 0 “258 behind his colleague.

The third position is instead taken by Patric Niederhauser at the wheel of the Audi # 25 of Saintéloc Junior Team, who in the second row will be joined by the excellent Dean Macdonald, who takes the McLaren 720 S # 188 of Garage 59 in the absolute Top10 and above all in Pole Position in PRO-AM Class.

Christopher Mies climbs to the Top5 in Team WRT’s Audi # 33, keeping behind Christian Klien’s McLaren # 111 (JP Motorsport), according to PRO-AM, and AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 # 53 in the hands of Ulysse De Pauw, author of the record in the Silver Cup Class.

Said eighth of Vanthoor, among the top 10 we also have Klaus Bachler with the Porsche 911 GT3-R # 56 of Dinamic Motorsport and Frédéric Vervisch on the Audi # 46 of Team WRT shared with Valentino Rossi, although it should be noted that the Belgian was one of those who at one point had time canceled for track-limits.

The sixth row is instead of the Audi of Dennis Marschall (# 66 Attempto Racing) and Christopher Haase (# 11 Tresor by Car Collection), spinning in the final and therefore unable to improve.

Among the Silver, second and third place goes to the Audi of Thomas Neubauer (# 30 Team WRT) and Alex Aka (# 99 Attempto).

Only 17th Luca Ghiotto with the R8 # 12 of the Tresor by Car Collection, preceded by the Ferrari # 21 of Cédric Sbirrazzuoli (AF Corse), third in the PRO-AM.

Race 2 will start at 15.00, as always on the distance of 60 ‘with a window of 10’ for pit stop and driver change in half.