Raffaele Marciello wins the Pole Position for Race 2 of the Sprint Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe thanks to a phenomenal performance in Qualifying 2.
At Magny-Cours the sun shines on the track and on the Akkodis-ASP driver, who places his # 89 Mercedes-AMG in front of everyone overall and in the PRO Class with a time of 1’35 “444.
Practice was interrupted after a few minutes due to the sensational exit of Dries Vanthoor: the winner of Race 1 (together with Charles Weerts) lost control of his Audi R8 LMS # 32 at the ‘Nürburgring’ chicane and spun on the escape route external and hitting the barriers with the rear.
While not suffering major damage, the Belgian remained planted in the gravel, but authorized to restart after being recovered by the crane, he managed to complete the test with the eighth time.
At the resumption, ‘Lello’ immediately took the lead and despite his efforts, his teammate Maximilian Götz had to settle for second place in the # 88 Mercedes at 0 “258 behind his colleague.
The third position is instead taken by Patric Niederhauser at the wheel of the Audi # 25 of Saintéloc Junior Team, who in the second row will be joined by the excellent Dean Macdonald, who takes the McLaren 720 S # 188 of Garage 59 in the absolute Top10 and above all in Pole Position in PRO-AM Class.
Christopher Mies climbs to the Top5 in Team WRT’s Audi # 33, keeping behind Christian Klien’s McLaren # 111 (JP Motorsport), according to PRO-AM, and AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 # 53 in the hands of Ulysse De Pauw, author of the record in the Silver Cup Class.
Said eighth of Vanthoor, among the top 10 we also have Klaus Bachler with the Porsche 911 GT3-R # 56 of Dinamic Motorsport and Frédéric Vervisch on the Audi # 46 of Team WRT shared with Valentino Rossi, although it should be noted that the Belgian was one of those who at one point had time canceled for track-limits.
The sixth row is instead of the Audi of Dennis Marschall (# 66 Attempto Racing) and Christopher Haase (# 11 Tresor by Car Collection), spinning in the final and therefore unable to improve.
Among the Silver, second and third place goes to the Audi of Thomas Neubauer (# 30 Team WRT) and Alex Aka (# 99 Attempto).
Only 17th Luca Ghiotto with the R8 # 12 of the Tresor by Car Collection, preceded by the Ferrari # 21 of Cédric Sbirrazzuoli (AF Corse), third in the PRO-AM.
Race 2 will start at 15.00, as always on the distance of 60 ‘with a window of 10’ for pit stop and driver change in half.
|Pos
|#
|Class
|Pilots
|Team
|Car
|Time
|Detachment
|1
|89
|Pro Cup
|Timur Boguslavskiy, Raffaele Marciello
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1: 35.444
|2
|88
|Pro Cup
|Jim Pla, Maxi Götz
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1: 35.702
|0.258
|3
|25
|Pro Cup
|Aurelien Panis, Patric Niederhauser
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1: 35.799
|0.355
|4
|188
|Pro-Am Cup
|Miguel Ramos, Dean Macdonald
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3
|1: 36.215
|0.771
|5
|33
|Pro Cup
|Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, Christopher Mies
|WRT team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1: 36.219
|0.775
|6
|111
|Pro-Am Cup
|Patryk Krupinski, Christian Klien
|JP Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3
|1: 36.286
|0.842
|7
|53
|Silver Cup
|Pierre Alexandre Jean, Ulysse De Pauw
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1: 36.289
|0.845
|8
|32
|Pro Cup
|Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor
|WRT team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1: 36.292
|0.848
|9
|56
|Pro Cup
|Giorgio Roda, Klaus Bachler
|Dinamic Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|1: 36.319
|0.875
|10
|46
|Pro Cup
|Valentino Rossi, Frederic Vervisch
|WRT team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1: 36.349
|0.905
|11
|66
|Pro Cup
|Pieter Schothorst, Dennis Marschall
|Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1: 36.351
|0.907
|12
|11
|Pro Cup
|Simon Gachet, Christopher Haase
|Tresor by Car Collection
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1: 36.375
|0.931
|13
|54
|Pro Cup
|Adrien De Leener, Christian Engelhart
|Dinamic Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|1: 36.406
|0.962
|14
|30
|Silver Cup
|Benjamin Goethe, Thomas Neubauer
|WRT team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1: 36.491
|1,047
|15
|99
|Silver Cup
|Nicolas Schöll, Alex Aka
|Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1: 36.534
|1,090
|16
|21
|Pro-Am Cup
|Hugo Delacour, Cedric Sbirrazzuoli
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1: 36.540
|1,096
|17
|12
|Pro Cup
|Mattia Drudi, Luca Ghiotto
|Tresor by Car Collection
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1: 36.601
|1.157
|18
|159
|Silver Cup
|Vargas Manuel Maldonado, Ethan Simioni
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3
|1: 36.621
|1.177
|19
|86
|Silver Cup
|Petru Razvan Umbrarescu, Igor Walilko
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1: 36.717
|1,273
|20
|87
|Silver Cup
|Thomas Drouet, Casper Stevenson
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1: 36.745
|1,301
|21
|52
|Pro-Am Cup
|Louis Machiels, Andrea Bertolini
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1: 37.075
|1,631
|22
|26
|Silver Cup
|Gilles Magnus, Nicolas Baert
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1: 37.257
|1,813
|23
|93
|Silver Cup
|Eddie Cheever, Chris Froggatt
|SKY – Storm Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1: 37.767
|2,323
|24
|18
|Silver Cup
|Gerhard Tweraser, Isaac Tutumlu
|GSM NOVAMARINE
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|1: 38.668
|3,224
