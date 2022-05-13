Akkodis-ASP is confirmed at the top of GT World Challenge Europe in Magny-Cours, achieving the best time also at the end of the Pre-Qualifying of this second event of the 2022 Sprint Cup season.

After establishing the reference time in the early afternoon Free Practice, the # 89 Mercedes-AMG shared by Raffaele Marciello/ Timur Boguslavskiy improves his performance by a couple of tenths by finishing in 1’36 “345 the 90 ‘of the session as leader.

In reality, at least half an hour of testing has vanished due to the departure of McLaren # 38 in the hands of Oliver Wilkinson at the “Nurburgring” corner; the standard bearer of the Jota hit the barriers, which the marshals painstakingly put back in place, leaving about twenty minutes for everyone to try to improve.

The only two Mercedes in the Top 10 are precisely that of the aforementioned duo and the # 87 of their teammates Casper Stevenson/ Thomas Drouet, eighth overall and second in the Silver Cup Class.

Seven are the Audi R8 LMS present in the top ten, with the two of Team WRT led by Charles Weerts /Dries Vanthoor (# 32) and Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer /Christopher Mies in Top3 PRO, followed by # 12 of Mattia Drudi/ Luca Ghiotto (Tresor by Car Collection) fourth.

Well once again Gilles Magnus/ Nicolas Baert, who with the R8 # 26 of the Saintéloc Junior Team hit the absolute Top5 and the reference performance in the Silver Cup Class.

They rise to sixth place overall – fifth PRO – Valentino Rossi /Frédéric Vervisch; the Belgian is still the fastest of the Team WRT duo, but also the one who spent the most time on the Audi # 46 in practice (+0 “5 from the top), keeping behind the # 25 of Patric Niederhauser/ Aurélien Panis (Saintéloc Junior Team).

Simon Gachet’s Audi # 11 is ninth /Christopher Haase (Tresor by Car Collection), with the AF Corse Ferrari 488 # 53 in the hands of Ulysse De Pauw/ Pierre-Alexandre Jean, on the virtual Silver podium, putting the Porsche 911 GT3-R # 54 of Christian Engelhart/ Adrien De Leener (Dinamic Motorsport) and the # 88 Mercedes of Maximilian Götz/ Jim Pla (Akkodis ASP), in addition to the Audi’s Thomas Neubauer/ Benjamin Goethe (# 30 Team WRT).

In the PRO-AM Class the Garage 59 team still in the lead with Miguel Ramos /Dean Macdonald authors of the 1’37 “347 in McLaren # 188 who keep in front of the two AF Corse Ferraris entrusted to Cédric Sbirrazzuoli/ Hugo Delacour (# 21) and Andrea Bertolini /Louis Machiels (# 52). McLaren # 111 by Patryk Krupinski completes the group /Christian Klien (JP Motorsport), quite far from the leaders.

Saturday’s program foresees Qualification 1 at 15.05 in which 20 ‘the competitors who will start first in the car in Race 1 at 19.30 will compete for the Pole Position.

In Bold the author of the best time of the crew.