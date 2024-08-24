An unstoppable Ben Green gifted Pole Position to Emil Frey Racing for Race 1 of the GT World Challenge Europe at Magny-Cours, where the Sprint Cup contenders produced a closely contested Qualifying 1 that saw 22 cars finish within 1″.

At the wheel of the #14 Ferrari shared with Konsta Lappalainen, the Briton lapped in 1’36″701, thus taking the lead ahead of the first round which will be held this evening.

Benjamin Goethe immediately had a problem, stopped while exiting the pits with the McLaren #159: the Garage 59 driver was unable to restart his 720S immediately and so the red flag was waved, sending everyone back to the pits. The green flag was waved shortly after with 8’23” on the clock, while Goethe (restarted), regained the pit-lane.

In the 5 laps completed, Green managed to keep Dan Harper, armed with the #991 Century Motorsport BMW, behind him by 0″090, with which he will start on the front row and as leader of the Bronze Cup class.

The second row is for two more PRO cars, namely the #96 Rutronik Racing Porsche driven by Sven Muller and the #84 BMW of Christopher Haase (Eastalent Racing), while the other Rutronik Porsche is brought into the Top5 by Dennis Marschall, who is second in the Bronze Cup.

#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts Photo by: SRO

A good sixth time, just over a tenth off the top, for Dries Vanthoor at the wheel of the #32 WRT BMW; in terms of the championship, this can be a good placing considering that his direct rival, Lucas Auer, did not go beyond the 11th fastest time with the #48 Winward Mercedes.

Seventh place for the #78 Lamborghini of Sandy Mitchell (Barwell Motorsport), third Bronze, with behind the Audis of Luca Engstler (#6 Team Engstler) – leader in the Gold Cup class – and Dylan Pereira (#66 Tresor Attempto Racing), completing the Top 10 is the #69 Ferrari of Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing), half a second behind his teammate.

Rounding out the Gold Cup story, in second place is the Audi of Lorenzo Patrese (#88 Tresor Attempto Racing), 12th overall, three places on the grid ahead of the #111 R8 of Lucas Legeret (CSA Racing).

In the Silver Class, the Pole Position goes to Ezequiel Perez Companc with the #90 Mercedes of Madpanda Motorsport, who keeps the Ferrari #71 of Thomas Fleming (AF Corse) behind by a few cents. Third was the Mercedes #10 of Boutsen VDS in the hands of Aurélien Panis.

Among the PROs, Goethe finally obtained 18th place, Nicolas Baert was only 20th in the #7 Aston Martin of Comtoyou Racing.

Race 1 is scheduled to start at 8.15pm.

#48 Winward Racing Team MANN-FILTER, Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Lucas Auer, Maro Engel Photo by: SRO