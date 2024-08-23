The 2024 GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup season gets underway with the penultimate round at Magny-Cours, where Jules Gounon kicked off the weekend with the fastest time in Free Practice.

At the wheel of the #9 Mercedes prepared by Boutsen VDS, the Frenchman put the AMG GT3 in front of everyone with a time of 1’37″374 with about 30 minutes to go, beating the #96 Porsche of Rutronik Racing by just 0″009, which Dennis Marschall had managed to put into the lead shortly before.

The first part of the session was, as always, reserved for drivers with Bronze and Silver licenses, and in the Top 5 we find three Bronze Cup crews, with the Century Motorsport BMW #991 driven by Dan Harper obtaining the third fastest time overall, stopping 11 thousandths of a second away from second place and keeping behind the Rutronik Racing Porsche #97 and the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini #78 by a matter of hundredths.

Good sixth time with almost 0″3 of delay from the top for the Audi #99 of Tresor Attempto, followed by the Mercedes #10 of Boutsen VDS which is leader of the Silver Cup Class, while eighth we find the Audi #66 of Tresor Attempto which is fourth Bronze.

Ninth overall was the Audi #25 of Saintéloc, first in the Gold Cup class, the top 10 was completed by the BMW #32 of WRT of the Weerts/Vanthoor duo, contenders for the title against the Mercedes #48 of Winward which stopped 13th, half a second off the top spot, preceded by the Audis of CSA Racing #111 (second Gold) and Eastalent #84.

As for Ferraris, the best 296 GT3 is the #14 of Emil Frey Racing in 17th, with its little sister #69 in 22nd just ahead of the #71 of AF Corse. Further back is the #7 Aston Martin of Comtoyou Racing where Mattia Drudi is at the wheel with Nicolas Baert, 28th overall.

Today’s program includes the 60′ Pre-Qualifying at 20:25.