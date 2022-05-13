The Akkodis-ASP team achieves the record in the Free Practice of the GT World Challenge Europe, which this weekend is on stage at Magny-Cours for the second event of the 2022 Sprint Cup season.

The # 89 Mercedes-AMG shared by Raffaele Marciello/ Timur Boguslavskiy immediately made it clear that he intends to be the protagonist again, after his success in Race 2 at Brands Hatch a couple of weeks ago.

With a time of 1’36 “345 signed by ‘Lello’, the car of the Star stands out at the absolute level and in the PRO Class, keeping behind the three rival Audi R8 LMS in its category, namely the # 11 of Simon Gachet /Christopher Haase (Tresor by Car Collection), # 25 of Patric Niederhauser/ Aurélien Panis (Saintéloc Junior Team) and # 32 of reigning champions Charles Weerts /Dries Vanthoor (Team WRT), all three in the space of 0 “3 from the top.

In the overall Top5, almost half a second behind his teammates, we also find the Mercedes # 87 of the Akkodis-ASP of the Silver Cup Class in the hands of Casper Stevenson /Thomas Drouetwhich is held behind the Porsche 911 GT3-R # 54 of Christian Engelhart /Adrien De Leener (Dinamic Motorsport) and the # 88 Mercedes of their colleagues Maximilian Götz/ Jim Pla.

Among the absolute top 10 we have two other Silver cars, which are the Audi of Thomas Neubauer /Benjamin Goethe (# 30 Team WRT) and by Gilles Magnus/ Nicolas Baert (Saintéloc Junior Team), eighth and tenth respectively.

Among them is the R8 # 46 prepared by the WRT Team for Valentino Rossi /Frédéric Vervischwith the fastest Belgian of the couple and also the protagonist of a spin in turn 13 in the final minutes.

Behind them conclude the comrades Christopher Mies /Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer with the Audi # 30 and the Ferrari 488 # 53 of AF Corse with which Ulysse De Pauw /Pierre-Alexandre Jean they had won Race 1 at Brands Hatch, fourth Silver at the time.

Finally, speaking of the PRO-AM Class, the first place is in 1’37 “815 by the guys from Garage 59, Miguel Ramos /Dean Macdonaldalthough it should be noted that the latter caused a red flag 5 ‘from the end by going off the track with his McLaren # 188.

In second place in the category is Patryk Krupinski’s McLaren # 111 /Christian Klien (JP Motorsport), with the two AF Corse Ferraris in the hands of Cédric Sbirrazzuoli/ Hugo Delacour (# 21) and Andrea Bertolini /Louis Machiels (# 52).

A couple of other interruptions over the course of the 80’s caused the Audi # 30 and # 99.

Today’s program includes Pre-Qualifying in the evening, then Qualifying and races tomorrow and Sunday.

In Bold the author of the best time of the crew.