Lamborghini begins the 2024 Endurance Cup season of the GT World Challenge Europe by achieving Pole Position and the podium at the end of the 3h of Paul Ricard.

Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli and Mirko Bortolotti finished in second place in a hard-fought race that took place on Sunday afternoon in Le Castellet, which began with the great Pole Position achieved in the morning Qualifying.

The Iron Lynx trio held the lead in the first hour, despite a Huracan GT3 EVO2 #63 weighed down with 10kg more by the Balance of Performance change before the green light and the entry of four Safety Cars due to accidents and debris from to remove.

Bortolotti was perfect at every restart, resisting the CLRT Porsche #22, while things went less well for his teammate Caldarelli, who got on board for the second hour and found the Rowe Racing BMW #998 in the exhaust.

#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli

The M4 was too strong to try to keep it behind and the Abruzzo driver had to give way to Dan Harper on lap 43, after a series of laps covered in very tight spaces in a defense that was at times moving.

The grand finale fell to Cairoli, making his debut in the series with Lamborghini; the man from Como didn't do anything wrong and managed to keep an excellent pace which allowed him to cross the finish line in second place, taking home the first trophy of the year and excellent points for the championship standings.

“The entire team drove an excellent race without errors, optimizing not only the performance of our car, but also the strategy and pit stops,” underlined Andrea Piccini, Team Principal and CEO of Iron Lynx.

“This is a great start for us in the GTWC, we take home a lot of championship points and a great boost for the whole team.”

“We couldn't do more, so we go home happy and satisfied and look forward to the next race in Spa, where we might have a better opportunity to fight for victory.”