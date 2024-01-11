Kessel Racing will return to racing its Ferrari in GT World Challenge Europe for the 2024 season.

Engaged mainly in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and other GT series in past years, the Swiss team directed by Ronnie Kessel has decided to once again face the challenge of the SRO Motorsports Group series.

Representing the team will be three faces known to the Swiss team, namely Nicolò Rosi, Niccolò Schirò and David Fumanelli, ready to share the wheel of the 296 GT3 #8 entered in the Endurance Cup races to attack the Bronze Class.

“We are really happy to return to this championship which represents the highest level for the GT3 category and will give us the opportunity to compete with the fastest drivers in the world,” said Ronnie Kessel.

“The team is still open to the possibility of a second entry, which would enrich our lineup, but this opportunity is yet to be confirmed. It is certain that we will give our best as always, we are ready for the challenge!”

Photo by: Kessel Racing Nicolò Rosi, Kessel Racing

On the drivers front, there is great excitement to obtain good results at the wheel of the 296 GT3 already seen in action in other championships, such as for example on the occasion of the Gulf 12h held in Abu Dhabi last December.

“For me, participating in the GTWC Endurance is like exploring an unknown land, with the support of an exceptional team like Kessel Racing,” says Rosi.

“It's an exciting experience, a series to showcase your skills in a fresh and engaging environment, all within a great championship.”

“I feel the thrill of driving and the thrill of overcoming new challenges! I can't wait to get started!”

Photo by: Kessel Racing Niccolò Schirò, Kessel Racing

Schirò adds: “I am really excited to participate in such an important program, especially with our training.”

“There is great harmony and respect between us and I believe that this is the best path to face this intense season. We can't wait to get started!”.

Photo by: Kessel Racing David Fumanelli, Kessel Racing

Fumanelli will be the most experienced and the captain of the crew: “Exactly like Kessel, for me too it is a return to the series in which I raced for several years; however, doing it with the Ferrari 296 will have a special flavor!”

“The GTWC has always been the reference championship for the GT3 world and I can't wait to start working with my team and my teammates to give 100% of what is needed in this series.”