JP Motorsport comes to the start of the GT World Challenge Europe with two cars to attack the Endurance Cup of 2022.

The Polish team has defined the crews that will board its McLaren 720S, with Christian Klien, Vincent Abril and Dennis Lind who will be protagonists in the PRO Class.

On the second one we will see Patryk Krupinski, Maciej Blazek and Joel Mesch at work for what can be the registration to the Pro-Am or in the new Gold Cup category.

“As a team, 2021 has been a very informative season, very valuable in fighting with the best GT3 teams and drivers in the three DTM races. Personally, I liked them a lot, there is a tough fight, but at a very high level and you can grow, ”Klien said.

“At the Nürburgring and Assen, we were able to keep up very well. The Top5 result was obviously the highlight and a podium was within our grasp. So basically it was a successful season in which we learned. a lot as a team. “

“In 2022 we would like to do well in GTWC. This offers more opportunities to act as a team in racing for customer teams, as different drivers can drive the car. I particularly like endurance races, where many cars race at the highest level for three. , six or even 24 hours, like in Spa. The team must also provide maximum performance in preparation and during pit stops. I am really excited to be back in the championship that I did in 2018 “.

Christian Klien, JP Motorsport Photo by: DTM

Team principal, Patryk Krupinski, added: “We have already participated in GTWC races in 2020 and 2021, we were very impressed with the professional environment, the organization and of course the races that require everything from every team. able to learn very high level in the DTM this year “.

“However, it was clear that our future could not be alone in this series. The concept of the event is not perfect and makes it difficult for a team like us to set up a good business. Also, being the only McLaren, we start at a disadvantage against a grid where we find eight Mercedes-AMGs working together in the customer racing area despite being different teams “.

Project Manager, Markus Specht, commented: “Switching to GTWC is perfect for the team. After the programs in the GT Open and DTM, the SRO Motorsports Group series offer not only the toughest competition in the world, but also various options. according to the needs or interests of the pilot and the funding of the programs “.

“For example, the focus within the GTWC can be placed on Sprint or Endurance races with a third car. In addition, we also evaluate the ADAC GT Masters, as it has no concomitant with the GTWC. Also the Intercontinental races. GT Challenge could become a program. At the moment we are talking about it with the drivers and the financiers, but we are open to all interested parties. Since we are perfectly placed as a team with McLaren, with a stable structure and platform, now nothing is impossible. “