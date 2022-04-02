Mercedes are still dictating the pace at Imola, where the Pre-Qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe-Endurance Cup took place.

Like this morning, the Akkodis-ASP Team’s AMG # 88 (Juncadella / Marciello /Gounon), who obtained the absolute record and among the PROs in 1’40 “164.

Second in terms of cents is the # 2 of Engel/ Schothorst / Stolz (GetSpeed ​​Performance), closely followed by the Audi R8 LMS trio of Saintéloc Racing (# 25 Legéret / Niederhauser /Mies) and Attempto (# 66 by Winkelhock / Puhakka /Marschall and # 99 of Schöll/ Zug / Aka, the latter the fastest in the Silver Cup).

The 90 ‘of the session was hard fought, with a few drops of rain that at the beginning shuffled the cards a bit, and then left room for the sun’s rays and – fortunately – for quiet tests without long and numerous interruptions like those of the Free.

Sixth is the Aston Martin Vantage # 95 of the Beechdean AMR team (Thiim/ Sorensen / Martin), behind the excellent McLaren # 7 of Inception Racing that Millroy / Iribe /Schandorff project to command the Gold Class.

In the absolute Top10 there are also the Audi # 32 of Team WRT (Vanthoor /Van Der Linde/ Weerts), the # 111 McLaren of JP Motorsport (Klien / Abril /Lind) and the Lamborghini # 63 of Emil Frey Racing (Costa / Aitken /Bortolotti), all less than half a second from the leader.

Among the Pro-Ams, first place goes to McLaren # 188 of Garage 59 (West / Ramos /Chaves) in 1’41 “055.

As for Valentino Rossi, the ‘Doctor’ improves his times and with Vervisch /Müller ends in 15th place overall at the wheel of Team WRT’s # 46 Audi.

