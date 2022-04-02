The Akkodis-ASP Team Mercedes set the fastest time at the end of Free Practice which kicked off the 2022 Endurance Cup season of the GT World Challenge Europe.

In Imola the morning was cold, but sunny despite some threatening black clouds coming and at the end of the 90 ‘available to the competitors the AMG # 88 of Juncadella /Marciello/ Gounon soared in 1’40 “298, conquering the top of the PRO Class.

The German car also had a slight collision with an Audi as explained Juncadella, but nothing that could deny it from finishing in front of the Aston Martin Vantage # 95 of the Beechdean AMR team (Thiim / Sorensen /Martin), separated by 0 “127.

Third time trial for Engel / Schothorst /Stolz with the Mercedes # 2 of GetSpeed, while Legéret /Niederhauser/ Mies are the best of the Audi drivers, finishing fourth with the R8 LMS # 25 of Saintéloc Racing less than two tenths from the top.

Following we have instead the Audi of Team WRT, with Vanthoor /Van Der Linde/ Weerts (# 32) which do slightly better than Vervisch/ Müller / Rossi (# 46), indicating that Valentino did not have a very clean stint, stumbled on traffic and a couple of Full Course Yellows several times.

There were several interruptions during the session, especially to rearrange the post that the stewards placed in the chicane of the ‘Variante Alta’ so as not to cut the cars too much.

Moreover, this meant that the overall Top10 was enclosed in just 0 “385, in which we have in seventh place Verhagen / Hesse /Harper with the new BMW M4 # 50 from Rowe Racing, keeping behind the Audi # 12’s Haase/ Drudi / Ghiotto (Tresor by Car Collection), Klien /Abril/ Lind in the McLaren # 111 of JP Motorsport and the Ferrari of Iron Lynx # 71 of the Rigon trio /Greenhouse/Fire .

Schöll / Zug / Audi # 99 does well in Silver CupAka (Attempto), absolute octave. Much further back in the general classification here Schiller/ AL Zubair / Jeffries with the Mercedes # 777 of Al Manar Racing by HRT seconds and followed by Gazeau / Baert /Panis on the Audi # 26 of Saintéloc.

In the Gold Cup the first are Liebhauser / Ferrari /Auer on Winward’s Mercedes # 57, Costantini / Machiels /Bertolini behind the wheel of AF Corse Ferrari # 52.

In Bold the pilot author of the best time trial

GTWCE Endurance Cup – Imola: Free Practice