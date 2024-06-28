SRO Motorsports Group has released the 2025 GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge season calendars.

As regards the European series reserved for GT3, there are no major changes, but some changes in dates compared to the past, such as those of the Monza and Misano rounds.

The Brianza stage is moved again and is placed on the first Sunday of June as an Endurance Cup event, while in Romagna it returns to racing in the middle of summer, on the third weekend of July, again as a Sprint race.

As it has been this season, the start – preceded by the collective tests of the Prologue – will take place at Paul Ricard in mid-April, before moving on to Brands Hatch for the first Sprint race of the year, after which we will have Zandvoort.

Monza will be an appetizer to the legendary 24h of Spa, still scheduled for the end of June and with a sigh of relief given that IMSA has once again moved the Watkins Glen date for television reasons, otherwise concurrent.

After Misano there is the summer break, as the race will be held at the Nurburgring at the end of August, then the transfer to Spain for Valencia in September and Barcelona in October.

There is one last box to fill in regarding the final race: at the annual press conference held in Spa-Francorchamps, which was also attended by Motorsport.com, Stéphane Ratel declared that two dates have been optioned, while waiting to understand how the Jeddah event will go.

If we have a promotion in Saudi Arabia, then the event will be repeated in November next year, otherwise a replacement will be found in Europe at the end of October.

GTWC EUROPE – 2025 Calendar

March 10-11: Prologue at Paul Ricard

11-13 April: Paul Ricard (Endurance Cup)

May 2-4: Brands Hatch

May 13-14: Prologue 24h of Spa

May 16-18: Zandvoort

30 May-1 June: Monza (Endurance Cup)

26-29 June: 24h of Spa (Endurance Cup)

18-20 July: Misano

29-31 August: Nurburgring (Endurance Cup)

19-21 September: Valencia

October 10-12: Barcelona

October 24-26/November 20-22: TBC

IGTC: Suzuka returns to the 5-event calendar

As regards the Intercontinental GT Challenge, as already announced a few weeks ago, the Bathurst 12h will kick off the proceedings on the first weekend of February, earlier than in recent years and returning to a more traditional date with the past.

The grand 24h of Nurburgring has also been confirmed in a ‘double’ challenge that includes not only the Nordschleife on 20-22 June, but also the 24h of Spa exactly seven days later. And to top it all off, we add that these two events will be held right after the 24h of Le Mans.

Absent since the Covid years, there is instead the very welcome return of Suzuka with a 1000km that will have to be set for a weekend in September, to then conclude the season in October in Indianapolis with the 8h.

IGTC – 2025 Calendar

January 31-February 2: Bathurst 12h

20-22 June: Nurburgring 24h

26-29 June: 24 hours of Spa

TBC September: Suzuka 1000km

October 2-4: Indianapolis 8h