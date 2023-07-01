SRO Motorsports Group presented the calendars for the 2024 season at Sa-Francorchamps and among the appointments there are some rather important innovations.

Going by order, the Intercontinental GT Challenge from next year will no longer have the 9h of Kyalami in the list, but the good news is the entry of the 24h of the Nurburgring among the four races that make up the series list.

The start is expected as usual with the 12h of Bathurst on February 17-18, followed precisely by the stage on the Nordschleife – which a few days ago had announced the move to the weekend of June 1-2 to avoid coincidences with other GT3 events .

This will be followed by the 24h of Spa on 27-30 June, with the grand finale this time at the 8h of Indianapolis on 5-8 October, thus concluding the series a few months earlier than usual.

Another important announcement concerns the agreement with the FIA ​​for the management of the GT World Cup in Macao, thanks to a three-year agreement between Stéphane Ratel’s company and the International Federation for the November 18-19 round.

SRO will also continue to follow the Asian Le Mans Series, ready to enter a fifth race in the list. We start with the double at Sepang on December 2-3, then fly to Dubai on February 4, while the following week another double appointment on the Abu Dhabi track.

Coming then to the GT World Challenge Europe, the 2024 season will start from Paul Ricard with the Prologue on 5-6 March and after a month the 1000 Km of Le Castellet will open the Endurance Cup dances.

This was followed by a double Sprint stage at Brands Hatch and Misano in May, then the 24h of Spa at the end of June (preceded as always by collective tests), and a new Sprint appointment at Hockenheim.

At the end of July we go to the Nurburgring for the new Endurance Cup appointment, Magny-Cours hosts the Sprint at the end of August. Italy will follow again with the 3h of Monza in mid-September, the Sprint grand finale in Barcelona in October and great news for the Endurance Cup, which will close the season in mid-November in Jeddah.

INTERCONTINENTAL GT CHALLENGE – CALENDAR 2024

16-18 February: Bathurst 12h

May 30-June 2: 24h Nürburgring

June 27-30: 24h Spa

October 4-6: Indianapolis 8h

GT WORLD CHALLENGE EUROPE – CALENDAR 2024

April 6-7: Paul Ricard (Endurance)

May 4-5: Brands Hatch (Sprint)

17-19 May: Misano (Sprint)

June 27-30: 24h of Spa (Endurance)

July 19-21: Hockenheim (Sprint)

July 27-28: Nurburgring (Endurance)

23-25 ​​August: Magny-Cours (Sprint)

21-22 September: Monza (Endurance)

October 11-13: Barcelona (Sprint)

November 21-23: Jeddah (Endurance)