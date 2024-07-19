Sven Müller puts Porsche ahead of the pack in GT World Challenge Europe Free Practice, as the Sprint Cup contenders return to action after a couple of months at Hockenheim.

On the German track, the local idol representing Rutronik Racing stopped the clock at 1’39″022 at the wheel of the 911 #96 at the end of the 100′ scheduled, beating the Mercedes #48 of Winward Racing by just 81 thousandths of a second, which Lucas Auer had put at the top of the overall and PRO standings.

Porsche-Rutronik were in great form this morning, as the #97 911 took third place to lead the Bronze Cup class, outperforming the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghinis who finished sixth and seventh overall.

In front of the English team’s Huracans, we have the new #6 Lamborghini of Team Engstler/One Group which finishes fourth with the #25 Audi of Saintéloc behind it, in first and second place respectively in the Gold Cup Class.

The #9 Mercedes of Boutsen VDS finished eighth, followed by the #26 Audi of Saintéloc which took the lead in the Silver Cup class, beating a trio of Ferraris led by the #93 of Sky Tempesta Racing (last in the top 10) and completed by the #14 and #69 of Emil Frey Racing.

The best of the BMWs is the #991 of Century Motorsport, immediately behind the aforementioned Maranello cars, in a very tight ranking that sees 20 cars in the space of 1″.

At Aston Martin-Comtoyou, the #7 Vantage posted the 19th fastest time, but Nicolas Baert crashed at the ‘Sudkurve’ with a quarter of an hour to go, causing the only interruption of the day.

The Pre-Qualifications, lasting 60 minutes, are scheduled for 3:00 pm.