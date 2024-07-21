A very lively Luca Engstler took Pole Position for Race 2 of the GT World Challenge Europe at Hockenheim, at the end of a very close Qualifying 2 between all the Sprint Cup protagonists.
Before listing the results, it must be said that the Technical Department of SRO Motorsports Group has changed the Balance of Performance for the umpteenth time, after changes had already been made before Race 1.
Another 10kg was removed from the Aston Martins and the power was increased in the turbo pressure, while 5kg was given back to the BMWs, who after having lost them before Race 1 found themselves flying, making up position after position.
The M4s also lost the additional thrust they had benefited from, returning to the parameters at the start of the weekend; despite this, there was a notable improvement from Dries Vanthoor, third on the grid, lowering the time obtained yesterday by his colleague Charles Weerts by more than half a second.
10kg were instead assigned to Audi, while an increase in power was granted to McLaren.
#99 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Ricardo Feller, Alex Aka
Photo by: SRO
That said, Engstler fought hard against Ricardo Feller’s Audi for a long time, alternating at the top of the timesheets for the entire 10 minutes available.
The German driver of the #6 Huracan prevailed in 1’37″415 (also first in the Gold Cup), beating the #99 R8 LMS of the Swiss driver from Tresor Attempto Racing by just 0″033, who encountered traffic in his last attempt and was unable to improve further as he had done in the first sector.
Third, as mentioned above, was the #32 Team WRT BMW driven by Vanthoor, narrowly ahead of the Ferraris of Konsta Lappalainen (#14 Emil Frey Racing) and Thomas Fleming (#71 AF Corse), the latter leader of the Silver Cup class.
Mattia Drudi snatches sixth place in extremis in the #7 Aston Martin of Comtoyou Racing, albeit half a second behind; behind him is Tom Gamble with the #159 McLaren of Garage 59, followed by the Audi 26 of Ivan Klymenko (Saintéloc Racing), second in the Silver Cup.
The ninth fastest time was taken by Patric Niederhauser at the wheel of the #96 Rutronik Racing Porsche, beating a trio of Mercedes led by Race 1 winner Maro Engel (#48 Winward Racing) and completed by Ezequiel Pérez Companc (#90 Madpanda Motorsport) and Maximilian Goetz (#9 Boutsen VDS).
#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
Photo by: SRO
In a ranking that sees 14 cars in the space of 1″, Giacomo Altoè suffers in the #69 Ferrari of Emil Frey Racing, stopping only 17th.
To complete the Gold Cup speech, 13th position for Paul Evrard and the #25 Audi of Saintéloc Racing, five better than Lorenzo Patrese in the #88 R8 of Tresor Attempto who will have the #111 of Lucas Legeret (CSA Racing) behind him.
The other Silvers finish further back: the Mercedes of Aurélien Panis (#10 Boutsen VDS) and Reece Barr (#57 Winward) will share the eighth row of the grid, comfortably ahead of the #52 Ferrari of Jef Machiels (AF Corse) and the #30 BMW of Sam De Haan (WRT).
In the Bronze Cup the fastest is Miguel Ramos armed with the McLaren #188 of Garage 59, 14th overall and with a safety margin on the Ferrari #93 of Jonathan Hui (Sky Tempesta Racing), 22nd. Two positions further back is the Porsche #97 of Dustin Blattner (Rutronik), keeping behind the Lamborghinis of Imperiale Racing and Barwell Motorsport.
Race 2 is scheduled to start at 2.15pm and will last 60 minutes as usual.
#71 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3: Eliseo Donno, Thomas Fleming
Photo by: SRO
|Post
|#
|Class
|pilots
|Team
|car
|time
|detachment
|1
|6
|Gold Cup
|Max Hofer, Luca Engstler
|LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler by OneGroup
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:37.415
|2
|99
|Pro Cup
|Alex Aka, Ricardo Feller
|Tresor Attempt Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:37.448
|0.033
|3
|32
|Pro Cup
|Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:37.610
|0.195
|4
|14
|Pro Cup
|Ben Green, Konsta Lappalainen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:37.735
|0.320
|5
|71
|Silver Cup
|Eliseo Donno, Thomas Fleming
|AF Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:37.841
|0.426
|6
|7
|Pro Cup
|Nicolas Baert, Mattia Drudi
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:37.927
|0.512
|7
|159
|Pro Cup
|Benjamin Goethe, Tom Gamble
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:38.019
|0.604
|8
|26
|Silver Cup
|Marcus Paverud, Ivan Klymenko
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:38.025
|0.610
|9
|96
|Pro Cup
|Sven Müller, Patric Niederhauser
|Rutronik Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:38.036
|0.621
|10
|48
|Pro Cup
|Lucas Auer, Maro Engel
|Winward Racing Team MANN-FILTER
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:38.196
|0.781
|11
|90
|Pro Cup
|Phil Keen, Ezequiel Perez Companc
|Madpanda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:38.205
|0.790
|12
|9
|Pro Cup
|Jules Gounon, Maximilian Götz
|Boutsen VDS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:38.282
|0.867
|13
|25
|Gold Cup
|Gilles Magnus, Paul Evrard
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:38.406
|0.991
|14
|188
|Bronze Cup
|Louis Prette, Miguel Ramos
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:38.504
|1.089
|15
|10
|Silver Cup
|César Gazeau, Aurelien Panis
|Boutsen VDS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:38.569
|1.154
|16
|57
|Silver Cup
|Magnus Gustavsen, Reece Barr
|Winward Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:38.624
|1.209
|17
|69
|Pro Cup
|Thierry Vermeulen, Giacomo Altoe
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:38.667
|1.252
|18
|88
|Gold Cup
|Lorenzo Patrese, Lorenzo Ferrari
|Tresor Attempt Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:38.720
|1.305
|19
|111
|Gold Cup
|Simon Gachet, Lucas Legeret
|CSA Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:38.882
|1.467
|20
|52
|Silver Cup
|Sean Hudspeth, Jef Machiels
|AF Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:38.920
|1.505
|21
|21
|Gold Cup
|David Pittard, Matisse Lismont
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:38.958
|1.543
|22
|93
|Bronze Cup
|Eddie Cheever, Jonathan Hui
|SKY – Tempest Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:39.068
|1.653
|23
|30
|Silver Cup
|Calan Williams, Sam de Haan
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:39.100
|1.685
|24
|97
|Bronze Cup
|Dennis Marschall, Dustin Blattner
|Rutronik Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:39.194
|1.779
|25
|85
|Bronze Cup
|Ugo De Wilde, Dmitry Gvazava
|Imperial Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:39.203
|1.788
|26
|78
|Bronze Cup
|Sandy Mitchell, Rob Collard
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:39.245
|1.830
|27
|66
|Bronze Cup
|Dylan Pereira, Andrey Mukovoz
|Tresor Attempt Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:39.511
|2.096
|28
|11
|Gold Cup
|James Jakes, Razvan Umbrarescu
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:39.615
|2.200
|29
|72
|Bronze Cup
|Patrick Kujala, Gabriel Rindone
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:39.732
|2.317
|30
|991
|Bronze Cup
|Daniel Harper, Darren Leung
|Century Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:39.939
|2.524
|31
|44
|Bronze Cup
|Steven Palette, Stephane Denoual
|Schumacher CLRT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:40.993
|3.578
|NC
|12
|Silver Cup
|Dante Rappange, Lorens Lecertua
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
