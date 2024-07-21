A very lively Luca Engstler took Pole Position for Race 2 of the GT World Challenge Europe at Hockenheim, at the end of a very close Qualifying 2 between all the Sprint Cup protagonists.

Before listing the results, it must be said that the Technical Department of SRO Motorsports Group has changed the Balance of Performance for the umpteenth time, after changes had already been made before Race 1.

Another 10kg was removed from the Aston Martins and the power was increased in the turbo pressure, while 5kg was given back to the BMWs, who after having lost them before Race 1 found themselves flying, making up position after position.

The M4s also lost the additional thrust they had benefited from, returning to the parameters at the start of the weekend; despite this, there was a notable improvement from Dries Vanthoor, third on the grid, lowering the time obtained yesterday by his colleague Charles Weerts by more than half a second.

10kg were instead assigned to Audi, while an increase in power was granted to McLaren.

#99 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Ricardo Feller, Alex Aka Photo by: SRO

That said, Engstler fought hard against Ricardo Feller’s Audi for a long time, alternating at the top of the timesheets for the entire 10 minutes available.

The German driver of the #6 Huracan prevailed in 1’37″415 (also first in the Gold Cup), beating the #99 R8 LMS of the Swiss driver from Tresor Attempto Racing by just 0″033, who encountered traffic in his last attempt and was unable to improve further as he had done in the first sector.

Third, as mentioned above, was the #32 Team WRT BMW driven by Vanthoor, narrowly ahead of the Ferraris of Konsta Lappalainen (#14 Emil Frey Racing) and Thomas Fleming (#71 AF Corse), the latter leader of the Silver Cup class.

Mattia Drudi snatches sixth place in extremis in the #7 Aston Martin of Comtoyou Racing, albeit half a second behind; behind him is Tom Gamble with the #159 McLaren of Garage 59, followed by the Audi 26 of Ivan Klymenko (Saintéloc Racing), second in the Silver Cup.

The ninth fastest time was taken by Patric Niederhauser at the wheel of the #96 Rutronik Racing Porsche, beating a trio of Mercedes led by Race 1 winner Maro Engel (#48 Winward Racing) and completed by Ezequiel Pérez Companc (#90 Madpanda Motorsport) and Maximilian Goetz (#9 Boutsen VDS).

#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts Photo by: SRO

In a ranking that sees 14 cars in the space of 1″, Giacomo Altoè suffers in the #69 Ferrari of Emil Frey Racing, stopping only 17th.

To complete the Gold Cup speech, 13th position for Paul Evrard and the #25 Audi of Saintéloc Racing, five better than Lorenzo Patrese in the #88 R8 of Tresor Attempto who will have the #111 of Lucas Legeret (CSA Racing) behind him.

The other Silvers finish further back: the Mercedes of Aurélien Panis (#10 Boutsen VDS) and Reece Barr (#57 Winward) will share the eighth row of the grid, comfortably ahead of the #52 Ferrari of Jef Machiels (AF Corse) and the #30 BMW of Sam De Haan (WRT).

In the Bronze Cup the fastest is Miguel Ramos armed with the McLaren #188 of Garage 59, 14th overall and with a safety margin on the Ferrari #93 of Jonathan Hui (Sky Tempesta Racing), 22nd. Two positions further back is the Porsche #97 of Dustin Blattner (Rutronik), keeping behind the Lamborghinis of Imperiale Racing and Barwell Motorsport.

Race 2 is scheduled to start at 2.15pm and will last 60 minutes as usual.

#71 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3: Eliseo Donno, Thomas Fleming Photo by: SRO