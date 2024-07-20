Eliseo Donno delivered a sumptuous performance that earned him Pole Position for Race 1 of the GT World Challenge Europe, now in its third round of the Sprint Cup season.

After a long two-month break, the protagonists of the SRO series gathered again in Hockenheim and under the beautiful sun that illuminated the German track, the very young standard-bearer of AF Corse shone.

At the wheel of the #71 Ferrari he shares with Thomas Fleming, the Apulian achieved a great 1’37″349 at the end of the very tight 10′ of Qualifying 1 that determined the starting grid for the first round scheduled for this afternoon, also proving to be the best in the Silver Cup Class.

“I’m really happy, I did a really good lap and I have to thank my family and the team for the great support”, said an emotional Donno as he got out of his Rossa.

“It’s also special because it’s my first Pole Position in this championship, I have an incredible and beautiful car to drive, it’s been a long time since I’ve been in one.”

“I’m very happy and honestly I don’t know what else to say. Now let’s focus on Race 1.”

The 296s have shown themselves to be in good shape, as the #14 of Emil Frey Racing driven by Ben Green will also be on the front row, stopping 0″274 from the top and by just a few thousandths ahead of Lucas Auer (Winward Racing) and Max Hofer (Team Engstler/OneGroup), who with their respective Mercedes #48 and Lamborghini #6 will start from the second row of the grid. For Hofer, this is also a pole position start in the Gold Cup Class.

Louis Prette gives Garage 59’s McLaren #188 an overall Top5 and the lead in the Bronze Cup. Alongside him will be Gilles Magnus, the best of the Audis with the Saintéloc Racing R8 LMS #25, taking second place in Gold.

Seventh fastest time, more than half a second off the top spot, for the McLaren #159 that Garage 59 entrusted to Benjamin Goethe, who was able to keep ahead of the Ferrari #69 of Thierry Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing) and the Mercedes #9 of Jules Gounon (Boutsen VDS).

Completing the overall Top 10 is the #78 Lamborghini driven by Sandy Mitchell (Barwell Motorsport), second in the Bronze Cup behind his class rival, Dennis Marschall, in the #97 Porsche of Rutronik Racing.

The BMWs are struggling, as the best M4 is that of Calan Williams (#30 Team WRT), twelfth ahead of the #991 of Dan Harper (Century Motorsport), second in Silver and fourth in Bronze respectively.

The Aston Martins did badly, all finishing above 20th place, as did the #99 Audi of Tresor Attempto which finished 27th after being forced to give up running yesterday afternoon due to having to replace the engine.

Race 1 is scheduled to start at 2.15pm.